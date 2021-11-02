New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/Mediawire): The IIT Kharagpur, with the task of holding GATE 2022 PG entrance exam, opened the application correction window on 26th Oct 2021. 1. The GATE 2022 Exam application correction window has been opened on November 1, 2021. Last date to do the changes is November 12, 2021.

GATE will be conducted in February 2022. However, the official date has not been announced yet. After this, registered candidates will be allowed to make changes or edit to their application forms for GATE by logging on to the GOAPS portal via official website i.e. gate.iitkgp.ac.in. For in depth you may visit the official site at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) enables admission to various Masters (Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture) and Doctoral Program across the country.

The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities abroad for admissions.

The GATE exam is of three hours duration with two sections, General Aptitude (GA) and a subject selected by the candidate.

In case you also were not able to start your preparation in time, you can go through the below tips to help you crack GATE 2022 successfully.

1. Examination strategy

Create a plan that covers the important topics and leave some time for revision. GATE has questions around Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions, testing your application, analysis, comprehension, recall and synthesis, meaning that your conceptual clarity must be immense.

The GA section has 10 questions and carries 15 marks. Five questions carry one mark each while the other five questions are of 2 marks each.

This section is broadly divided into two parts: Verbal and Numerical Ability.

Verbal Ability questions cover grammar, word groups, verbal analogies sentence completion, critical reasoning.

Numerical ability covers numerical reasoning, numerical computation, numerical estimation and data interpretation.

For the subject of your choice, find out the important questions from the syllabus, previous years question papers and create a strategy incorporating maximum time for the important topics.

Oswaal GATE Previous 12 Years' Solved Question Papers has tips & tricks to crack the exam in first attempt, giving students more tips on how to kickstart and crack the examination.

2. Daily time schedule for each chapter

With only limited number of days left for preparation, you will need to craft a daily time schedule.

Calculate the total number of topics which need to be covered, and the number of hours that you can devote per day for studying.

On basis of the number of days left for the examination, you can increase the hours per day to ensure full syllabus coverage.

You can devote an hour each day for the GA section to ensure that you don't leave behind this part.

Crafting a daily schedule will give you visibility into how soon you can finish your syllabus and commence revision.

You should also budget for some buffer time for each topic just in case you need some additional time for any topic that you find particularly difficult.

3. Sample papers

In the last few weeks run up to GATE, rigorous practice is a must.

The more you practice, the more you develop your problem-solving skills. It also helps you to identify your weak areas and hone your strong areas.

In addition to that, by solving many sample papers, you build speed, discipline and accuracy, skills which are crucial in a high stakes' examination like GATE.

Oswaal GATE Question Banks | Previous 12 Years' Solved Question Papers has solved papers from the past 12 years (2010 - 2021) with detailed explanations. The GATE Previous 12 Years' Solved Question Papers also has cognitive learning tools like Mind Maps and Mnemonics which aid students' preparation for GATE.

It also has 2 sample question papers and smart answer key with detailed explanations.

Here's the recommended link for GATE 2022 Question Banks | Previous Years Solved Question Papers for 2022 Exams: https://bit.ly/3pAxo3V

4. Revision

Getting enough revision is the key to securing high scores in the examination.

GATE preparation has a comprehensive syllabus.

Setting apart time for revision is key to ensuring that you embed the concepts in your memory.

Descriptive topics need more time for understanding and retention.

Students need to remember definitions and concepts and apply them in the examination in the context of a practical question.

Hence, the more you revise, the better your retention will be.

5. Learning analysis

For a highly competitive examination like GATE, it is important that you constantly invest time in understanding your performance and preparation.

Spend time in identifying patterns of incorrect answers to investigate which topics are ones where you need to focus more.

Investigate topics, which despite preparation, you are not able to answer correctly.

This can help provide that extra preparation edge for GATE 2022. This strategy will help unlock insights related to your preparation and conceptual understanding.

Conclusion

With the right resources and examination strategy, you will be able to crack GATE 2022, even in a limited time.

Conceptual understanding, discipline and rigorous practice are important in cracking a highly intense exam like GATE.

Thoroughly investigate your performance everyday to unlock areas where you can improve.

