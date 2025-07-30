New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday met To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and lauded his reforms and agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader in sectors such as energy, logistics, ports and aviation.

"It was a privilege to meet H.E. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His bold reforms and visionary agenda to position Vietnam as a regional leader in energy, logistics, ports and aviation reflect exceptional strategic foresight. We look forward to contributing to this transformative journey and enabling deeper Vietnam-India economic partnerships," Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

India and Vietnam have active trade and economic relations. Between April 2023 and March 2024, India-Vietnam trade stood at USD 14.82 billion. India's export to Vietnam amounted to USD 5.47 billion and Vietnam's exports to India were USD 9.35 billion. As per Vietnam's data, the bilateral trade for the year 2023 stood at USD 14.36 billion, out of which India's exports to Vietnam were valued at USD 5.86 billion and India's imports were USD 8.5 billion.

India also has long-standing development cooperation with Vietnam that has made positive contributions over several decades towards training, capacity building, socioeconomic development and industrial growth.

The 13th Political Consultation and the 10th Strategic Dialogue between India and Vietnam was held on June 25 in the national capital.

During the Political Consultation, both sides reviewed progress in the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is guided by the 'Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People'. (ANI)

