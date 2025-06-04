BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 4: TECNO, a global mobile brand renowned for its innovation and commitment to empowering users through cutting-edge technology, has officially announced the first sale date of its latest innovation - the POVA Curve 5G. Crafted especially for Indian users who want power, personality, and performance - this phone brings next-gen tech wrapped in a starship-inspired curved body.

The first sale of TECNO POVA Curve 5G is scheduled for 5th June, from 12 noon onwards, and will be live across Flipkart and offline retail stores nationwide. The 6GB + 128GB variant will be available exclusively on Flipkart for just INR 15,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant can be snagged at offline stores for INR 16,999. Furthermore, the sale is set to roll out with exciting launch offers - including assured gifts, a chance to win a Royal Enfield motorcycle or scooter, along with free screen replacement, extended warranty, and No Cost EMI options for up to 10 months -- allowing users to own the POVA Curve 5G for as little as INR 57/day.

The POVA Curve 5G is a triple treat, built on TECNO's 3 pillars of Best Design, Best AI, and Best Signal. With a super slim 7.45mm profile and a screen so curved it looks straight out of science fiction, the phone is a head-turner. Its 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, wet-hand touch support, and vibrant colours - Magic Silver, Neon Cyan, and Geek Black - make it as stylish as it is smart.

On the inside, the POVA Curve 5G being first in the segment brings advanced AI features that have been fine-tuned for Indian users, offering multilingual support, voice input, smart replies, and some wild firsts - like AI Voiceprint Suppression, Auto Call Answering, and even a Call Assistant that handles your WhatsApp call summaries and real-time translations. In case you're somewhere with zero bars? No stress - TECNO brings India's first No Network Communication, so you stay connected even in low-signal zones.

Building on that promise of uninterrupted experience, the POVA Curve 5G delivers connectivity that won't quit, wherever the day leads. Thanks to TECNO's Intelligent Signal Hub System, the POVA Curve 5G offers 86.5% antenna coverage, VoWiFi Dual Pass, and real-time signal optimization--keeping calls clear and streaming smooth, whether in a busy metro or a quiet village. Backed by a robust 5500mAh TUV Rheinland-certified battery lasting over 1800 charge cycles, and fast charging that hits 50% in 15 minutes and full in 45, it's built for those who never stop moving.

With unstoppable power and seamless connectivity, the POVA Curve 5G doesn't just keep up--it stays ahead of the curve, powering every moment.

Flipkart Buying Link: http://bit.ly/4kCmJ1H

