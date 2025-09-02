PRNewswire

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 2: For decades, Great Galleon Ventures Limited (GGVL) has been powering India's consumer goods ecosystem as a trusted manufacturing partner to global companies. But now, this zero-waste, Madhya Pradesh-based organisation is stepping forward with something to say -- and it's doing so with a bottle that could change how the industry thinks about packaging. From turning waste into want, to reshaping what premium looks like -- Great Galleon Ventures Limited sets a new benchmark in packaging & sustainability. Each bottle of V21 in rPET saves 70 litres of water, 46.6 energy units, and 1.7 kg of CO2 compared to virgin PET -- enough impact to meet the daily water needs of 2.5 lakh people, power over 3.2 lakh homes, and offset emissions equal to 3 million trees working in one day. This new packaging format can move the wider beverage industry toward circular packaging, reducing solid waste by 42%.

Also Read | 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Special Preview: Famous Horror Franchise To Screen in India on September 4; Fans To Get Early Screams Before the Final Chapter Releases on September 5 (Read Details).

GGVL this month has relaunched its homegrown brand, V21, in 100% rPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) -- making it one of the first Indian beverage brands to use certified, food-grade recycled plastic. In a world where glass still dominates the perception of 'premium', this bottle proves that sustainability can be smart, stylish, and scalable.

A bottle that turns waste into want: The new V21 comes in a sleek 180ml flask -- lightweight, shatterproof, and designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles. But here's what makes it different:

Also Read | 'Semicon India 2025': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says 'India a Beacon of Stability Amid Global Uncertainty' at Inauguration Event (Watch Video).

* 100% rPET: made entirely from post-consumer plastic waste, recycled and certified food-grade.

* Durable and portable: no risk of breakage, great for travel and everyday use.

* Lower carbon footprint: drastically reduces environmental impact compared to virgin PET.

* Every production cycle of V21 in rPET saves over 5.7 million litres of water, the equivalent energy of powering Chandigarh for a day, and prevents 138.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

This move comes at a time when India generates approximately 3.4 million tonnes of plastic waste every year, with less than 30% effectively recycled. By shifting to rPET, GGVL is demonstrating how circular packaging can reduce solid waste by 42% while setting a precedent for India's consumer packaging industry.

V21's liquid remains unchanged -- triple-distilled, silver-filtered, and smooth on the palate -- offered in Original, Green Apple, and Orange. But the experience around it is completely reimagined. GGVL observed how younger drinkers were already embracing PET in 180ml formats -- not out of compromise, but culture. These bottles have become a symbol of casual gatherings, travel, and spontaneity. Globally, rPET adoption has grown by 45% year-on-year among beverage companies, a signal that environmental innovation is not just good optics. With V21, that behaviour is met with more intention.

"This isn't a one-off. We asked ourselves -- what if the future of beverages wasn't just about better liquid, but smarter choices? That question is closely aligned with how today's consumers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are thinking. 62%+ of Indian consumers say they prefer brands with clear sustainability commitments. The relaunch of V21 is part of our broader sustainability charter, Bold Planet, which is driving real, systemic change across our portfolio -- from eliminating mono-cartons on our premium products to investing in sustainable inks, recycled label papers, and circular production models. The goal isn't to retrofit sustainability onto a product -- it's to design for it from the very beginning. And we're excited to lead that shift," says Utsav Kedia, Vice President - Business Growth, Great Galleon Ventures Limited.

For a company that began its journey in 1969 -- pioneering premium manufacturing in Madhya Pradesh and introducing new formats to the Indian market -- GGVL has always been engineered for tomorrow. The relaunch of V21 is an invitation -- to rethink, redesign, and reimagine what premium can look like when purpose is part of the pour.

Availability: Madhya PradeshPrice: INR 220 per 180ml SKU of rPETABV: 40%

About Great Galleon Ventures Ltd. (GGVL)

Founded in 1985, GGVL is an Indian company that specialises in bottle manufacturing, ENA and ethanol production, contract manufacturing, and premium beverage innovation. The company is known for its credibility, quality, and bold innovation. With brands like V21, Rascal RTDs and Bigg Bull, GGVL is shaping the future of responsible consumer packaging in India. For more information, please visit the website.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761883/GGVL_V21_Relaunch.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)