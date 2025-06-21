PNN

New Delhi [India], June 21: In a world where fashion is ever-evolving, Ghunnghat stands tall as a timeless testament to India's sartorial roots, reimagined with a touch of modern grace. What sets this brand apart isn't just its impeccable craftsmanship or its cult-favorite lehengas and draped sarees; it's the inspiring partnership at its core. A rare and refreshing story of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo who've turned their shared love for Indian textiles into a fashion empire that continues to shape ethnicwear trends across the country.

Also Read | Shubman Gill To be Fined for Wearing Black Socks? Indian Captain Could Attract Penalty for Violating ICC’s Clothing and Equipment Rule During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1.

Founded over two decades ago in the heart of Delhi, Ghunnghat is more than just a fashion label--it's a living legacy. What began as a boutique venture celebrating India's rich design heritage has now grown into a cult favorite among women seeking a seamless blend of tradition and contemporary flair. From festive wear to statement occasion outfits, every Ghunnghat ensemble is a poetic balance of heritage and haute couture.

A Bond Beyond Bloodlines

Also Read | Apple Buying Perplexity: Tech Giant’s Executives Reportedly in Held Internal Talks To Buy Arvind Srinivas-Led AI Company, Say Reports.

At the helm of this success story are two visionaries from different generations. The mother-in-law (Mrs. Sarlah Gupta) brings a wealth of traditional wisdom, textile knowledge, and an eye for heirloom-worthy craftsmanship. The daughter-in-law (Mrs. Shlpa Gupta), on the other hand, is the creative force shaping the brand's progressive aesthetic, bringing draped sarees, indo-western cord sets, and fusion patolas to a new generation of wearers. Together, their dynamic has turned what could have been a routine family business into a powerful example of what women can achieve when they support each other across generations.

"It's never been about who's leading whom," the duo shares. "It's about building something beautiful together--something that's rooted in tradition but constantly evolving."

Design with a Soul

From intricate Banarasi tissue sarees to contemporary anarkalis, Ghunnghat's collections celebrate artisanal beauty at its finest. Each piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Varanasi--many of whom have been associated with the brand since its inception. The brand is deeply invested in sustaining Indian craftsmanship and has built long-term relationships with over 200 artisans, ensuring ethical sourcing, fair wages, and a platform for their art to thrive in a modern market.

Behind every lehenga or Paithani saree lies weeks of detailing--from dyeing and embroidery to final fittings. No mass production, no shortcuts--just stories stitched with love and legacy.

Customers That Turn Into Family

A quick glance through Ghunnghat's reviews reveals something extraordinary: women don't just buy from Ghunnghat, they belong to it. Whether it's brides looking for their dream outfit, professionals seeking power fusion-wear, or mothers gifting heirloom sets to daughters, Ghunnghat has become a household name, loved not just for its designs but also for its warm service and attention to detail.

"Our customers often walk in for an outfit and walk out with a memory," says the younger co-founder. "That's the power of designing not just with hands, but with heart."

New Launches That Blend the Old & New

In 2025, Ghunnghat is doubling down on its commitment to design innovation. The brand recently launched a "Modern Maharani" collection, reimagining regal silhouettes like shararas and anarkalis with bold cuts, unconventional fabrics, and minimalist embroideries. Their newly released draped pre-stitched sarees are a runaway hit with young bridesmaids and professionals alike, offering grace without the fuss.

Coming soon: a ready-to-wear fusion patola range that bridges handwoven art with modern tailoring.

What's Next for Ghunnghat?

With their flagship Delhi boutique thriving and an ever-expanding online audience, the brand is now preparing for collaborations with Indian designers, slow fashion platforms, and curated exhibitions globally. Ghunnghat is also setting up workshops with artisan clusters, aiming to preserve age-old weaving techniques by training the next generation.

In a fashion landscape often dominated by fleeting trends, Ghunnghat continues to thrive on something far deeper--family, fabric, and fearless femininity.

Whether you're a bride-to-be, a working woman with a love for elegant silhouettes, or someone simply seeking a piece of India to wear with pride, Ghunnghat is where you'll find yourself.

For media inquiries or to explore the latest collections, visit www.ghunnghat.com or follow @ghunnghat on Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)