NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: GI Outsourcing proudly announces that our Managing Director, Vikas Chadha, has been awarded the prestigious 'Glory of India' Award 2024-25 by the Indian Achievers Forum. This recognition celebrates his outstanding professional achievements and significant contributions to nation-building.

Also Read | Government Likely To Unveil Draft of New Income Tax Bill on February 6.

Under Chadha's visionary leadership, GI Outsourcing has experienced transformative growth, achieving an impressive 200% increase in organizational performance over the last three years. The company has expanded its service portfolio to address evolving client needs and significantly broadened its geographical presence, establishing a strong foothold not only in India but also in South Africa. These strategic advancements have created numerous opportunities and jobs for talented accountants, empowering them to deliver best-in-class services on a global scale.

Chadha's commitment to innovation and excellence has been instrumental in advancing the fields of automation and training, ensuring GI Outsourcing's talent pool remains competitive and future-ready. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, GI Outsourcing has equipped its team to meet the dynamic demands of the global Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) and Global Capability Center (GCC) industries.

Also Read | POCO F7 Launch Expected in Q2 2025, POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra Not Coming to India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Here.

Beyond business excellence, GI Outsourcing has upheld its responsibility to society under Chadha's stewardship. Through impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the company has extended its support to marginalized communities by aiding street children, blind schools, orphanages, and old age homes. These efforts reflect the organization's deep commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

Chadha is not just a leader but a thought pioneer, advocating for the growth and recognition of the KPO and GCC sectors. As an active contributor to industry forums such as Assocham and as a member of the Regional Council at Nasscom, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future.

Expressing gratitude for this honor, Chadha remarked, "This award is a testament to the collective effort of the entire GI Outsourcing team, whose dedication and passion drive our success. I am deeply humbled by this recognition and remain committed to advancing our mission of delivering excellence, creating opportunities, and contributing to society."

As GI Outsourcing continues its journey of growth and innovation, the recognition of Vikas Chadha's leadership reinforces the company's position as a trailblazer in the global outsourcing industry.

GI Outsourcing has entered strategic partnerships with renowned accounting institutes such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. It already holds gold partnerships with ACCA, UK, and the Chartered Institute of Management accountants and CPAs. GI Outsourcing is renowned for its best employee practices, ensuring a positive work environment, the highest levels of customer satisfaction, and a strong commitment to training and skill development for its employees.

GI Outsourcing has been recognized as the "Dream Company to Work For" by Times of India publications for three consecutive years and Vikas Chadha personally received the prestigious "Udyog Bharti Award." Vikas Chadha expressed his confidence that these strategic endeavors will solidify GI Outsourcing's position as a preferred employer and continue to drive the company's success in the UK Accounting Knowledge Process Outsourcing industry.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help businesses transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 25 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & and accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management Accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, cloud computing, virtual CFO, and controllerships. GI has a presence in India, South Africa, and the UK with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Johannesburg, and London and a pool of nearly 400 plus finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valued customers across the UK, Ireland, USA, UAE, and Canada and planning to further expand into Australia working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, and Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP, and Oracle.

For more information, please visit us at: (www.gioutsourcing.com)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)