VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: In its upcoming 'Precious Collectibles' auction, Giftex presents a thoughtful curation that brings together an exceptional selection of jewellery, silver pieces, and distinguished timepieces. Scheduled to take place online from 23rd to 24th February, 2026, it will showcase a wide spectrum of craftsmanship and design, reflecting the enduring legacy and evolving language of collectible objets d'art.

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's Chemistry Shines in New 'Tu Yaa Main' BTS; Film Stays Steady at Box Office (View Post).

Spanning periods and styles, the jewellery section brings together vintage and heritage-inspired creations alongside striking modern and contemporary designs. The selection features pieces crafted in gold and silver, set with Colombian and Zambian emeralds, Burmese rubies, Basra pearls, diamonds, tanzanites, and spinels. Complementing the jewellery collection is another notable collection of heirloom silver. These are pieces that embody traditional artistry and ceremonial significance that resonate with collectors who seek rarity. The timepiece selection presents milestone and technically advanced watches, highlighting mechanical ingenuity and horological precision. Ranging from classic models to sophisticated complications, the collection highlights the continued evolution of watchmaking.

Leading the auction and featured on the cover is lot no. 25, A Rare 18k White Gold Diamond Bracelet. Designed with floral and heart motifs, it showcases vivid fancy yellow diamonds, complemented by round brilliant and pear-cut white diamonds.

Also Read | Shia LaBeouf Dances With Jail Release Paperwork in His Mouth After Arrest (Watch Video).

A standout piece is lot no. 129, A Pair Of Emerald & Basra Pearl Vintage Jhumkas from Rajasthan. Crafted in 22k gold, the jhumkas feature circular tops set with quartz in a floral lattice design, suspending domed motif adorned with green meenakari enamel. Finished with cascading Basra pearls and emerald beads, they embody the elegance of classical Indian craftsmanship.

A highlight from the watch category is lot no. 195, the Harry Winston Avenue 18k White Gold Wristwatch. Powered by a quartz movement, it features a white dial with applied Arabic numerals, a diamond-set bezel, and a blue cabochon crown.

Commenting on the jewellery selection, Romil Dalal, Jewellery Specialist - Giftex noted, "This curation reflects the breadth of jewellery as both adornment and legacy. From heirloom-inspired Indian forms to refined diamond creations, each piece has been selected for its craftsmanship, rarity, and enduring relevance to collectors."

Lot no. 63 features the Parmigiani Fleurier Kalpa Tonda 18k Rose Gold Wristwatch. Powered by a self-winding movement with an approximate 55-hour power reserve, it showcases a champagne dial with a running seconds sub-dial. The 18k rose gold case, polished bezel, exhibition caseback, and push-down crown complete the design.

Speaking about the timepiece selection, Hinesh Kotecha, Watch Specialist at Giftex added, "The watches in this sale represent a fine balance between aesthetic refinement and technical accomplishment. Whether classic or contemporary, each model underscores the continued innovation and precision that define fine horology."

Lot no. 137, A Silver Punch Bowl, leads the silver section with its classical form, raised on a circular base. Decorated with ribbon swags, bows, and floral motifs, it features a beaded rim and a fluted interior that combines decorative refinement with stately presence.

Another notable inclusion in the auction is lot no. 108, A Silver Dragon Motif Bowl with a commanding dragon motif in high relief. Finely chased against swirling waves and clouds, the design continues within the bowl in repousse, while the fluid rim mirrors the movement of the decoration, making it an impressive and symbolic ornamental piece.

The Precious Collectibles Auction will be conducted online at www.giftex.in. Bidders are invited to preview the full catalogue and register for participation.

For press inquiries, please reach out to:

Ayesha Bachaw- ayesha@astaguru.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)