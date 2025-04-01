PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1: Give Grants, India's leading platform for CSR solutions, has released in-depth recent research titled 'Understanding the People with Disabilities (PwDs) landscape in India,' mapping the complex realities of disability inclusion in the country. The research combines national data sources with sectoral insights to offer a structured lens into the lives of PwDs, highlighting the unmet needs, systemic barriers, and solutions that define the current landscape.

As per NFHS-5 (2021), India has 63 million PwDs, or 4.5% of the population. Non-government estimates suggest this could be as high as 8%. Despite this diversity, disabilities are officially classified into just 21 types across 5 categories, highlighting a systematic underrepresentation of the varied needs of PwDs.

The research reveals that over 32% of the PwD population falls within the economically active age group of 30-49 years, yet they face multiple barriers to employment, healthcare, and social engagement. Children and youth with disabilities face high dropout rates, lack of specialist care, and limited inclusive education options, while elderly PwDs are vulnerable to health, isolation, and caregiving challenges.

Key insights from the research include:

* Budgetary Gaps: Government spending on PwDs remains under 0.02% of the total national budget (INR 1015 Cr in 2022). CSR allocations toward disability stand at just 0.9% (INR 234 Cr of INR 26,000 Cr total CSR spend).

* Access to Education: 50% of children with disabilities, and over 66% of children with severe disabilities, remain out of school--underscoring the need for stronger support systems, including special educators, infrastructure, and assistive technology.

* Workforce Inclusion: Only 5 of the Nifty 50 companies reported employing 1% or more PwD staff in 2023, pointing to persistent challenges in skilling, accessibility, and job-role mapping.

* Fragmented Ecosystem: Despite efforts from government, corporates, non-profits, and institutions, interventions remain scattered, with several high-need areas still underserved--particularly in early detection, education continuity, vocational training, and recreational access.

Speaking on the release, Sumit Tayal, CEO, Give, said, "Disability is a spectrum, not a singular identity. Through this research, we aim to equip decision-makers, funders, and implementers with a more nuanced understanding of the gaps--and a roadmap for inclusive action."

The research also offers a framework of stakeholder-led solutions and calls for enhanced collaboration to build a more inclusive India. Key recommendations include increased R&D for assistive technologies, wider access to disability-inclusive education and employment programs, and a holistic approach to caregiver support and accessibility infrastructure.

To read the full research or explore partnership opportunities, visit https://give.do/givegrants/understanding-indias-disability-landscape/

About Give Grants:

Give Grants enables corporates, foundations, and HNIs to deliver maximum social impact. Amplified by technology and anchored in impact, we support the entire grantmaking lifecycle. Together with our network of 3000+ trusted nonprofits, we have served 300+ partners to make their grantmaking journey convenient, compliant and the most impactful it can be.

Over the last 20 years, Give has partnered with hundreds of companies - from large ones like ICICI, HDFC, TCS, Google, Microsoft, Amex, KPMG to new-age startups like Flipkart, Ola, Myntra and others - to drive corporate giving in India. Give Grants is an end-to-end giving partner with offerings that include:

* a comprehensive SaaS platform for grant management, monitoring & evaluation, and compliance

* services for partner identification, monitoring & evaluation, impact reporting, compliance and impact assessment

* extended CSR teams.

