Zurich [Switzerland], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Global Chamber of Business Leaders expands its global footprints and announces the commencement of the India Office in Delhi NCR, Gurugram earlier this month.

The Chairman of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders - Dejan Stancer, has appointed Gagan Arora, Founder & President of Vertex Group and Global Chamber of Business Leaders' Delegate for India, to lead the India Chapter in recognition of his tireless efforts and valuable strategic inputs in the expansion of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders in India.

The establishment of Global Chamber of Business Leaders office in India will enable new prospects and improve service in the Asia-Pacific region.

The new Global Chamber of Business Leaders India office will provide the ideal setting for collaborative work with international teams.

This will also aid in ensuring the sustainable well-being and prosperity of businesses in a disruptive and ever-evolving global market with more space and access to a bright workforce in India.

Through the formation of India Chapter, the Global Chamber of Business Leaders will allow its members to build and expand their global networks, explore opportunities for business expansion across global markets, form mutually beneficial collaborations and play an active role in shaping and transforming sustainable business for the future.

It will also cater to professional networking, market expansion, knowledge sharing, mentoring, and professional opportunities across international platforms.

"The goal of Global Chamber of Business Leaders in India is to bring together business leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs from around the world in the global marketplace to share knowledge, facilitate business collaboration, and collaborate to be part of the global solution in this new and disruptive business environment, recognizing the need of combining innovative business models and best practices with long-term sustainability goals. Governing, developing policy, and growing our businesses in a way that has a beneficial influence on our global economy is our global mandate. Gagan Arora GCBL Delegate for India, is especially credited for opening the office. Gagan put in a tremendous amount of effort and his time so that the representative offices in this elite location could also be opened quickly. Gagan represents a strong pillar of development of the GCBL in India and in general, for which we at GCBL, sincerely thank him," said Dejan Stancer, Chairman - Global Chamber of Business Leaders and President.

Gagan Arora, Founder and President of the Vertex Group and the Delegate of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders - India, will manage the strategy and transformation in Asia Pacific regions.

He also chairs the Delhi Chapter of the Foreign Investors Council and Director-Global Education serving 52 countries for Asia Arab Chamber of Commerce.

He has led the growth of Vertex Group into seven countries in just 5 years, which has been acknowledged by the industry and earned him many accolades including World's Greatest Leaders Award 2021-22 by Asia One in collaboration with CNBC, Asia's Greatest Leaders Award 2020-21, Best CEO of the year seven times in a row and topped the GMI and Forbes list amongst Top 100 Influencers in India two times in a row.

At the opening of India Office of Global Chamber of Business Leaders Gagan Arora stated, "The Global Chamber of Business Leaders in India will provide an excellent infrastructure for Global Chamber of Business Leaders committees and working groups for shared knowledge, innovation, and strategy development, as well as social and environmental impact initiatives, and will support local Global Chamber of Business Leaders chapters in the Indian Federal States."

"With the Global Chamber of Business Leaders' India Chapter, we aim to target different tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India based on GDP 2019 and ease of doing business in phase 1, which will help expand the GCBL's reach across India and provide more opportunities in these cities with access to a global network, impacting the future of governance, resiliency, commerce, and industry, such as economic development, trade, public policy, and the inclusion of sustainability. I look forward to this new era of the Global Chambers of Business Leaders Association, which will enable us to seize the next waves of growth by remaining laser-focused on serving our communities, creating significant value for our stakeholders, and providing the best career opportunities for our people. On our website, we shall accept applications for Global Chamber of Business Leaders Executives and Delegates. To join the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, please send your nominations to info@gc-bl.org. To know more, visit www.gc-bl.org/membership."

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and operates in more than 120 countries around the world with media partners such as Forbes, CNBC, CNN, BBC World News, The Times and many more.

It is a coalition of governmental leaders, CEOs and executives, entrepreneurs, investors and business and industry leaders who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy.

Global Chamber of Business Leaders prioritizes activities that align with the UN-declared Decade of Action, promoting the importance of the inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals in the business models of the future, allowing partners, members, and participants to prepare their businesses to be vanguards of the future.

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders fosters a vibrant and interconnected business community, encouraging resiliency, growth and market expansion in a progressive business environment where collaboration spurs growth; education enhances ability and promotes opportunity; and advocacy influences authority.

The broad expertise and perspectives of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders delegates, who represent all industries and sectors from nations spanning six continents, affect the Global Chamber of Business Leaders's growth, strategy, and activism.

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders delegates are a group of internationally renowned business and industry leaders, inventors, and humanitarians who provide their knowledge, diversity, and perspectives to the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, assisting in the organization's growth and acceleration.

The delegates to the Global Chamber of Business Leaders reflect their regional and national Chapters' perspectives, proposals, actions, and effect.

