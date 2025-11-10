International Conference on Law, Ethics and Policy in Healthcare hosted by Navrachana University in collaboration with Europa University Viadrina, Frankfurt.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 10: The School of Business & Law, Navrachana University, in collaboration with Europa University Viadrina, Frankfurt (Germany), successfully hosted the International Conference on Law, Ethics & Policymaking in Healthcare. The event witnessed a vibrant exchange of ideas among eminent jurists, academicians, healthcare professionals, and students.

The conference aimed to bridge the gap between legal theory and healthcare practice, exploring how ethical decision-making and policy formulation impact human well-being. The central theme -- Law, Ethics, and Policymaking in Healthcare -- guided a day of powerful conversations on topics such as bioethics, patient rights, mental health, public health laws, medical negligence, and the ethics of emerging technologies in medicine.

The event witnessed 80 abstract submissions from scholars across India and abroad, with 91 delegates selected for paper presentations out of 130 total participants. The research papers showcased an impressive interdisciplinary range -- addressing issues from legal accountability in medical practice to data privacy in digital healthcare systems, gender neutrality in health rights, and ethical dilemmas in clinical policymaking.

Justice B.C. Patel, Former Chief Justice of the Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir High Courts and Member, National Human Rights Commission, delivered the inaugural address. He emphasized that pollution is among the greatest threats to public health, causing millions of deaths annually. He urged both citizens and the government to take concrete actions to reduce air, water, and chemical pollution. His address highlighted how law and governance must work together to protect the right to health.

Prof. (Dr.) Claudia Maria Hofmann from Europa University Viadrina, Frankfurt presented a keynote session on the Human Right to Mental Health. She discussed the international legal instruments that safeguard mental health rights and the "AAAQ" framework -- Availability, Accessibility, Acceptability, and Quality. Her insights encouraged students to think beyond legal texts and view health as a fundamental human right linked with dignity and equality.

Dr. Sandeep Sharma, ICMR Committee Member and Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon, stressed that a healthy nation depends not only on doctors but also on the strength of its laws. He spoke about ethical responsibilities in healthcare, the dangers of misinformation, violence against doctors, and the need for wellness awareness in India.

The valedictory address was delivered by Ms. Shipra Sayal, Senior Civil Judge, Vadodara, who applauded the university's efforts in bridging law, ethics, and healthcare policymaking. She appreciated the active participation of students and faculty, noting how such conferences enhance social awareness, promote civic responsibility, and nurture future leaders in healthcare law.

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks to all delegates, emphasizing Navrachana University's commitment to interdisciplinary learning and societal impact. The conference marks the beginning of a continued partnership toward advancing global healthcare law and ethics education.

