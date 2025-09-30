NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], September 30: Chandigarh University has been leading on the internationalization of education since it's inception and in these years, the University has been successful in forging global academic alliances with top ranked universities across the world. To maximize their footprints at the global level and providing exposure to it's students from top ranked institutions from all parts of the world, Chandigarh University is hosting two-day 5th Global Education Summit at their Mohali campus with renowned academic leaders, think tanks, & policy makers from 60 international universities and 35 countries.

While addressing a gathering of students during two-day long 5th edition of Global Education Summit Global Collaborations for Shaping the Future of Higher Education: Creating AI Empowered, Technology-Deepening, Inclusive and Sustainable Nations, Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India said, "AI is not a threat but an opportunity, opening new fields and careers. The key is knowing your capacities and delivering what others need, fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and solutions that benefit humanity. But innovation must go hand in hand with peace. The younger generation must be the lobby for peace, not war, while universities help develop the capacities for fulfilling, impactful lives and the progress of humanity. Universities, therefore, have two responsibilities, to nurture talent and innovation and to champion peace in the world". The Summit at the Chandigarh University campus witnessed participation from 75 renowned academic leaders from 60 international universities and 35 countries."

The Ambassador of Spain to India, Pujol added, "Humanity has made each individual a masterpiece; our fingerprints and neurons are all unique, offering limitless possibilities. We are on the threshold of extraordinary intelligence and universities must prepare students to contribute meaningfully."

Speaking during the occasion, Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director of Chandigarh University, said, "At Chandigarh University, we believe in giving our students and faculty a truly global experience. With over 515 collaborations with top-ranked universities across more than 100 countries, we are creating opportunities for joint research, academic partnerships, student and faculty exchanges, semester exchange, cultural exchange and industry-innovation partnerships. The Global Education Summit is a unique platform that not only facilitates these exchanges but also enables universities worldwide to come together and sign MoUs to advance higher education. By fostering international collaborations, responsibly integrating emerging technologies and AI, and promoting interdisciplinary research, we are preparing our students to navigate a rapidly changing world and make a meaningful impact globally."

The Guest of Honor, Dr Pontus Warnestal, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Halmstad University, Sweden said, "Universities are being reshaped by forces beyond their walls--AI, disinformation, funding challenges and public skepticism. The question is not how we train students to use AI, but how we prepare them for a world where fluent nonsense is everywhere. Higher education must deepen students' ability to test claims, critique substance and act as informed citizens. Our task is to redraw education into something more adaptive, humane and grounded in communication, not automation."

Chandigarh University signed five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with top-ranked international universities including American University, Washington DC, Capilano University, Canada, Middlesex University, Mauritius, Sunway University, Malaysia and Mariano Marcos, State University Philippines in the presence of Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director of Chandigarh University to strengthen academic cooperation and international engagement. The partnership will enable joint research projects, academic collaborations, capacity building, student exchange and faculty exchange programmes, thereby fostering innovation, cross-cultural learning and global knowledge sharing.

Later, a session was conducted on 'Enabling and Empowering Students for Technology Deepening in Higher Education' that focused on equipping students with advanced technological skills, fostering critical thinking, creativity and adaptability, and integrating emerging technologies ethically into curricula. It also highlighted interdisciplinary collaboration and preparing future-ready graduates.

Another session on 'AI for Inclusiveness and Sustainability' explored leveraging AI to create inclusive and sustainable higher education ecosystems and discussions were focused on improving accessibility, promoting responsible AI use, supporting sustainable development and fostering collaboration across institutions and countries.

The discussions during the sessions were centered around frameworks for responsible technology and AI integration in education, recommendations for curriculum innovation and student empowerment and strategies for global collaboration, research and societal impact.

Dr Chris Bottrill, Associate Vice President, International, Capilano University, Canada said, "It's impressive to see 35 countries come together at Chandigarh University to openly discuss tough global issues at a time of rising polarity and conflict. This is the right place to have these conversations and shape our future. AI and quantum fields hold huge opportunities, but the challenge is how we teach and research them well and that's why forums like this matter."

Prof (Dr) Nola Hewitt-Dundas, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Queen's University Belfast, Northern Ireland, said, "We meet at a time of great challenges and opportunities as rapid technological changes preparing students for jobs that don't yet exist and respond to sustainability and inequality. Young people look to universities for skills and adaptability for an uncertain world. As Mahatma Gandhi said the future depends on what you do today and the choices and partnerships we make now will shape both our students lives and our societies."

Prof Stephen Khehla Ndlovu, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Vaal University of Technology, South Africa said, "Higher education must do more than impart knowledge, it must empower society, drive innovation, and cultivate compassion and inclusivity. From rethinking the shape of higher education to harnessing technology and AI for sustainability, this summit reminds us that universities are engines of transformation. No university can meet these challenges alone; we need partnerships across borders, disciplines, and traditions, learning from each other's strengths and mistakes."

On the concluding day, the session 'Rethinking the Shape of Higher Education to Meet Future Challenges' explored how universities can adapt to societal, technological, and economic changes, focusing on curriculum innovation, research collaboration, digital transformation, and preparing students for a world shaped by rapid change and misinformation. Another session on 'Revisiting Learning-Teaching Models for Creating Empowered and Empathetic Societies' highlighted innovative, learner-centered teaching approaches, social responsibility, and education's role in fostering inclusive and compassionate communities. In the final session, Technology and Innovation for a Safe, Secure, and Equitable Future for All' explored how technology and innovation can address global challenges, emphasizing safety, security, inclusivity, and equitable access for a sustainable future.

