UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Eintracht Frankfurt will face Atletico Madrid in an away tie in the UEFA Champions League, with the team looking to build on their brilliant win over Galatasaray in the opening game of the tournament. The German club have been scoring for fun with their recent matches producing goal fests. Their ability to get behind the opposition's backline makes them one of the teams to watch out for. Opponents Atletico Madrid are on cloud nine, though, having defeated city rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in their last game, setting up for a mouth-watering contest today. Atletico Madrid versus Eintracht Frankfurt will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Atletico Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Brace Hands Los Blancos Thrashing Defeat in Madrid Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Julian Alvarez was not available for Atletico Madrid in the defeat against Liverpool and the Argentine superstar is all set to start this evening. He will partner with Alexander Sorloth in the attacking third. Koke and Pablo Barrios will try to influence the game from central midfield with Giuliano Simeone and Nico Gonzalez as the wide attackers.

Frankfurt will opt for a 4-5-1 formation with Jonathan Burkadt as their key goal scorer, being the focal point in attack. Ellyes Skhiri is the anchor man in midfield with Fares Chaibi and Ritsu Doan pushing forward to support the attack from the central areas. Nathaniel Brown, Arthur Theate, Robin Koch, and Nnamdi Collins will be part of the back four for the visitors. Liverpool 3-2 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Virgil van Dijk Scores Stoppage-Time Winner After Marcos Llorente Brace Cancels Out Early Two-Goal Lead (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 1. The Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt UCL 2025-26 match will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India likely find Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt live telecast on Sony Sports Network. For the Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a cracking contest with Atletico Madrid claiming a 3-2 win.

