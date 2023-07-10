PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Flying Cars Market By Type, By Application, By Components, By System, By Technology, By End User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030," the market size was USD 1.9 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to surpass USD 17.84 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2030.

Key Players Covered

- Airbus- PAL-V- AeroMobil- Carplane GmbH- Terrafugia (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group)- Lilium- Ehang UAV- Kitty Hawk- Openeri 1/4 OEInc- Rolls-Royce- Airbus

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

- Flying car is a combination of traditional automobiles with aircraft technology that can run on the road and fly in the air.- Growing demand for aerial transport and increasing technological advancement in aviation are expected to drive the market.- The unmanned flying cars segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, owing to its ability to detect obstacles through sensors, software, and cameras, which further reduce the pilot need.- The military segment is anticipated to hold a large market share, due to the rising adoption of flying cars in reconnaissance, surveillance, and troop transport.- The delivery companies segment is expected to grow at a significant pace, due to the high usage of flying cars in air transportation service.- North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investment in R&D activities for developing advanced flying cars.

Segments Covered

Type

- Manned Flying Cars- Unmanned Flying Cars

Application

- Military- Commercial- Civil

Components

- Airframe- Propulsion- Avionics- Landing Gears

System

- Navigation- Collision Avoidance- Power System Management- Others

Technology

- RCTO- CTOL- STOVL- VTOL

End User

- Private Use- Ride-Share Companies- Delivery Companies- Others

Region

- North America- Latin America- Europe- Asia Pacific- Middle East & Africa

