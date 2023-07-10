Mumbai, July 10: Honor is working on a new foldable. The Honor Magic V2 will be unveiled in China on July 12. Several details of the upcoming handset have surfaced online. It is expected to feature an LTPO OLED display with a slightly curved edge and a gearless hinge. The upcoming device is said to be one of the thinnest foldable phones to date. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

Honor Magic V2 Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming handset is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. A Magic V2 Supreme Edition might come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Honor Magic V2 is tipped to feature a 7.9-inch foldable LTPO OLED display with high-frequency dimming and a gearless hinge. It is expected to come with a 54MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a periscope zoom lens, and a

The upcoming smartphone is likely to run Android 13-based Magic OS 7. Connectivity options will include 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GNSS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

Additionally, the dual SIM smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports wireless charging and 66W wired charging. Infinix Zerobook 13 With 13th Gen Intel Chips, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Honor Magic V2 Price (Expected)

The Honor Magic V2 is expected to be priced between Magic V and Magic Vs phones. While the Honor V comes with a starting price of $1397, the Honor Vs price starts at $1050.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).