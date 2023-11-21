PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: Lachit The Warrior, an animation film written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah has been selected for the prestigious 'Indian Panorama' of the International Film Festival of India,2023 (IFFI) to be held at Goa, and, screened on November 21, 2023 for the global audience.

The story of Lachit dates back to the seventeenth century Assam. Marauding Mughals were defeating the Ahoms in a series of battles in 1662 and capturing huge swathes of land in Assam. The Ahom king was preparing for a counter offensive to win back the lost territory and honour. while a valiant man by the name of Lachit was fuming with rage, wondering as to why the king was unable to find someone worthy of defeating the enemy. The king, who had heard of Lachit's incredible valor summoned him, and asked him to lead the army against the Mughals.

Written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, Lachit, The Warrior, an audio-visual documentary on Lachit Barphukan, traces the genesis of the military commander's ancestry, his charismatic personality, his dexterous skills in diplomacy and naval warfare, physical prowess, unmatched valor, and most importantly, his resolute sense of patriotism. It chronologically narrates the unfolding of events, starting with the launching of a series of onslaughts against the invading Mughals. Under Lachit, Guwahati was won back from the Mughals in September-October, 1667. After a series of intermittent skirmishes, the battle of Alaboi was fought in the year 1669 (August 5) and eventually, the military campaigns decisively ended in the battle of Saraighat (1671), where the Mughals were completely vanquished.

Had it not been for Lachit, the geographical map of the Nation would have been different today.

The narration in Lachit The Warrior is by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and music is by Rupam Talukdar. Anupam Mahanta is the creative director, story boarding and illustration by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.

The film has already been selected, screened and awarded in the following International Film Festivals till now.

1) 15TH JAIPUR INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2023,JAIPUR

2) NORTH EAST INDIA INTERNATIOANL FILM FESTIVAL 2023, MUMBAI

3) 7TH CHAMBAL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2023,DHOLPUR

4) 6TH SOUTH ASIAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL 2023, KOLKATA

5) 12TH DELHI SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 2023 NEW DELHI

6) YATHA KATHA INTERNATIONAL FILM & LITERATURE FESTIVAL 2023, MUMBAI

7) 54TH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL OF INDIA GOA 20TH-28TH NOVEMBER, 23 OFFICIAL SELECTION IN NON-FEATURE CARAGORY.

8) 35TH INDO FRENCH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2023, PONDICHERRY

9) KOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2023, CHENNAI

10) BIRSHAMUNDA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2023, CHENNAI

11) New Born Short Film Festival, Berlin 2023.

