Germany will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Austria in an international friendly. Die Mannschaft succumbed to a 2-3 loss to Turkey in their last game with Julain Nagelsmann realizing the enormity of the challenge he has on his hands. German football has been on the decline for sometime now and despite having world class players in their ranks, the team is unable to get back to its glory days. Austria head into the match on the back of a 2-0 win over Estonia which cemented their place at the top of their 2024 Euro Qualifying group. The team has impressed under the management of Ralf Ragnick with several key results going in their favour. Austria versus Germany starts at 1:15 AM IST. Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid Among Teams Hit by ‘FIFA Virus’ As Players Get Injured During International Duty.

Mats Hummels is likely to be included in the playing eleven for Germany with Kai Havertz dropping to the bench. The Arsenal man astonishingly played full-back against Turkey but now the German management may opt for a potent figure in there. Serge Gnabry and Niclas Fullkrug will be the leading players in the attacking third. Joshua Kimmich as the central defensive midfielder is the best in the world and he needs to step up his game for the national team.

Marko Arnautovic came on as a substitute in the last game for Austria and is likely to continue on the bench this evening. Samson Baidoo is not part of the squad as he is injured while Guido Burgstaller is set to return from the next round of games for the team. Konrad Laimer, the Bayern Munich player, will know a thing or two about facing these German players.

When Is Austria vs Germany, International Friendly Match 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Austria vs Germany, International Friendly match will be played at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Wien, Austria on November 22, 2023 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Tests Confirm Full Extent of FC Barcelona Footballer Gavi’s Knee Injury; Set to Miss Rest of Season and UEFA Euro 2024 Due to ACL Tear.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Austria vs Germany, International Friendly Match 2023?

Unfortunately, the live action of the Austria vs Germany, International Friendly 2023 Match will not be live telecasted on any TV channels in India. For live streaming info, scroll down.

Is Austria vs Germany International Friendly Match 2023, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although the live telecast of the Austria vs Germany International Friendly 2023 Match is unavailable, fans get the live streaming of the match online in FanCode app and website. Fans can also follow the live score updates of their team in their official social media accounts. Austria will be confident of their abilities and expect them to secure at least a draw against the Germans.

