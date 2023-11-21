Kanpur, November 21: In a shocking incident, a man killed his son after a dispute over switching off TV during the ICC Cricket World Cup final 2023 between India and Australia on November 19. The deceased had turned off the TV while watching the World Cup final, which led to an argument between the two. The Kanpur police arrested the accused from his home.

According to a report published by India Today, the incident occurred on Sunday when the Indian men's cricket team was playing against Australia in the ODI World Cup. Deepak Nishad wanted his father, Ganesh Prasad, to cook dinner before watching the World Cup final on TV. Ganesh, however, was too absorbed in the game and ignored his son. Deepak got angry and turned off the TV, which sparked a quarrel and a brawl between them. Ganesh choked his son to death with an electric wire and escaped, but the police nabbed him later. Double Murder Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Father-Son Duo Killed in Broad Daylight in Azamgarh, CCTV Video of Killing Surfaces.

According to ACP Brij Narayan Singh, who heads the Chakeri police station, Deepak and Ganesh often fought over Deepak’s alcoholism. He said the murder happened because of a clash over the cricket match. Ganesh was arrested, and Deepak’s body was taken for an autopsy. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death for Objecting to Use of Abusive Language in Bijnor, Accused Absconding.

In another incident, a man allegedly killed his only son after a scuffle between the two when the son refused to give him money for liquor. Sandeep’s wife, Mamta Devi, said the accused, Mata Prasad, was a tippler and had sold out his ancestral property and often used to ask money from his son, leading to a regular tussle between both. “He also asked Sandeep to sell my jewellery,” she said in her police complaint.

