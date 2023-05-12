New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): TCL - a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has announced the launch of its exclusive 4K QLED TV - C645 in India. The Smart TV is equipped with Google TV OS and boasts high-end specifications and technology to offer a world-class TV viewing experience to customers.

The new 4K QLED C645 is available in different display sizes - 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch. It is distinguished by its stunning bezel-less design that offers a high-end display and its ultra-slim metallic frame boasts an aesthetical design that fits every space.

Delighted with the launch, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL India said, "C645 is a premium line up of our QLED TV range in India. Embedded with the latest technology features, it offers optimal delivery of a stunning viewing experience. We are thrilled to have come up with a 4K QLED product to usher in a new era and transform the Indian market that will strengthen our leadership in the market."

Advanced technology features

Based on Quantum Dot Technology (93% DCI-P3), C645 is a premium TV range that offers a wide colour gamut, high contrast ratio and 10-bit colour depth with Smart HDR. It comes with HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ that provide a superior experience, shadow detailing and vivid colours.

The latest 4K QLED is enabled with AiPQ Engine 3.0 TCL algorithm to process content with stable and high-quality 4K. Meanwhile, Ai-Color perceives real-quality images by tuning multi- specs including colour volume, saturation and contrast.

The C645 4K QLED TV is equipped with Google TV OS to offer a personalized entertainment experience. It also includes Google Watchlist, Google Photos and TCL Home to control TCL's WI-Fi enabled devices and appliances from the comfort of users' smartphones and access a whole new realm of functionality.

Key specs: Immersive viewing experience

With TCL's latest 120Hz Game Accelerator, C645 unleashes the potential of gaming enthusiasts. The content auto-adjustment function brings a higher refresh rate and a super low latency through its unique algorithm and advanced technology. Furthermore, it is equipped with AMD FreeSync technology for seamless artefact-free gameplay at almost any frame rate.

The C645 is powered by Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos. With the crisp details and deep contrast of Dolby Vision, viewers can catch every emotion flickering across a character's face in a dark night shot. Dolby Vision unlocks the full potential of HDR technology by dynamically optimizing the image quality based on your service, device, and platform to deliver stunning visuals every time. The multidimensional spatial sound of Dolby Atmos puts the viewers in the middle of the mission with the jungle coming alive all around. Whether one is watching a thriller or playing the latest game, Dolby offers a cinematic entertainment experience without compromise.

TCL's latest 4K QLED TV is certified by TUV Rheinland for integrating low blue light hardware solutions to protect the viewers' eyesight.

Price and Availability

It is available for purchase on Reliance Digital, Croma, Offline Brand & Retail Stores and Online Brand Store, starting from an affordable price point ranging from Rs. 40,990 to Rs. 79,990. Customers can also avail the prebook offer commencing from 10th May'23 and valid upto 16th May'23. As a part of the offer, customers can get a chance to win sound bar worth Rs. 9990/- for free on the purchase of TCL QLED 4K Smart TV. The offer is exclusively available at Reliance Digital and Croma and applicable on selected models. Additionally, the buyers also get upto 10% instant cashback on several prominent credit and debit cards.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at www.tcl.com/in/en.

