New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Go First has cancelled all its flights until May 19 this year, citing operational reasons.

Earlier, the cancellations were till May 12.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 19th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

The airline said a full refund would be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can."

The company has recently filed an application for immediate resolution under insolvency and revival of its operations.

"We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience."

Go First currently has around 50 aircraft in its fleet, with 50 per cent grounded due to engine outages. (ANI)

