Panaji (Goa) [India], July 25: The beautiful Indian state of Goa has been chosen to host the world’s biggest and most prestigious national pageant for men, the Rubaru Mr. India competition. This renowned event will take place this August with the national finals taking place at the Bogmallo Beach Resort on August 5. In the month of August, Goa will welcome 32 of the most handsome, charismatic and talented men from different parts of India for the 19th season of the Rubaru Mr. India competition. Alongside the handsome candidates, several notable and prominent personalities from the fashion world and the beauty pageant industry will also travel to Goa for this prestigious event. At the culmination of the competition on August 5, 2023, the entire India will learn the name of the most handsome man in the nation.

With its existence spanning over almost 2 decades, the Rubaru Mr. India competition wears the crown of the biggest and most respected competition for men in the world. It is also the biggest and largest shareholder in the international men’s pageant sector. After a series of nationwide registrations and auditions, spanning over 6 months, 32 of the most handsome and charming men have been selected to compete for the national finals. Before the final event, the candidates will undergo several preliminary activities like the formal wear round, the health and fitness round and the individual interviews etc. to analyze who amongst the chosen 32 holds the potential to be called as the next Mr. India.

On the special occasion of the competition’s 19th anniversary, the organization has joined hands with some of the leading brands in the industry. Popular menswear brand, Dapper & Dare by Vishal Thawani is the ethnic wear partner of the event; Booster Water is the associate hydration partner, Dias Decorators is the production partner; leading luxury brand, Earnshaw London is the gift partners; Kishwa’s Beauty Salon is the hair and makeover partner and Gautam Faldu will be associate lensman and multimedia developer for the event.

The Tourism Department of Goa has joined hands with the Rubaru Mr. India organization for the event’s 19th anniversary. The honorable Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant will be gracing the event as the chief guest. The event will be supported by Hibis Resorts and Hotels. Ace fashion photographer, Amit Khanna will be reprising his role as the event’s official photographer. Leading men’s styling and grooming brand, Gatsby will be the event’s style partner. India’s foremost news provider, Aaj Tak will be covering the entire event as the event’s editorial partner. World’s most popular pageant media house Missosology will be event’s media partner and India’s first all-male pageants magazine, Imagecity will be the event’s magazine partner. The president of Mister International and Mister Global competition, Pradit Pradinunt and the Chief Operating Officer of the Mister International organization, Pawee Ventura will be travelling to India to grace the event as the guest of honor.

Rubaru Mr. India competition holds the record of producing the maximum number of international awards winners in the male pageant industry. This year is going to be the third time that Goa will host this prestigious event. In the past, Goa has hosted the contest in 2018 and 2021. Talking about this year’s event, the vice president and managing director of the competition, Pankaj Kharbanda mentioned, “We are happy to return to Goa for the 19th anniversary of the competition. In the past, the state of Goa has been an amazing host and we are looking forward to stage an even bigger and better event this year.” This month of August is going to be really exciting and glamourous for the entire nation as we prepare to learn the name of the most handsome face of our country.

