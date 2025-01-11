PRNewswire

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 11: Zlata Pharma LLP hosted a memorable event to mark the launch of its new wellness product range, marking a significant milestone. At the heart of the evening was the shared vision of positioning Goa prominently on India's pharmaceutical map, with a mission to establish Zlata Pharma as a key player in the healthcare sector over the next 3-5 years. Zlata Pharma's unveiling of its new product range marked a significant milestone.

The products include Pain Relief, a Balm for headaches and colds, a Spray for targeted relief on the back, neck, and joints, and a Gel for sprains and body aches. Additionally, Zlata is entering the Sexual Wellness category with the launch of Sambhog. As the company expands its footprint into new categories, Zlata will remain its flagship brand, embodying innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector.

The occasion was graced by Dr. Shri Shekhar Salkar, MS. FICS ONCO, along with Dr. Tarak Arolkar, Chairman, Zlata Pharma LLP, Harshad Sadvelkar, Managing Director, Zlata Pharma LLP, Rajesh Dalvi, Chief Executive Officer, Zlata Pharma, Amit Falari, Chief Finance Officer and Pratap Naik, Chief Operating Officer participated in a ceremonial lamp-lighting, embodying hope and the power of collective action.

Dr. Shri Shekhar Salkar, MS. FICS ONCO, praised Zlata Pharma's commitment to innovation and healthcare excellence Zlata Pharma's dedication to merging traditional wisdom with modern science is truly commendable. Their Pain Relief Range, reflects an unwavering commitment to improving lives across India. It is heartening to see a company born in Goa stepping forward with such innovation and purpose, creating solutions that resonate with the needs of millions. I am confident that Zlata Pharma will continue to set benchmarks in healthcare, making a meaningful impact not just in the state, but nationwide."

Shri Harshad Sadvelkar, Managing Director of Zlata Pharma, shared his excitement for the future. "We are incredibly excited about the future and the immense opportunities ahead. At Zlata Pharma, we are deeply committed to positioning Goa as a central hub for pharmaceutical innovation and cutting-edge research. Our goal is to not only generate high-quality employment across India but also to build a workforce that is as passionate and driven as we are. Our success will be measured by the impact we make on the healthcare sector and our ability to serve communities with trustworthy and effective solutions. This is not just a business initiative; it is a commitment to contributing meaningfully to India's healthcare landscape. As we grow, we aim to create a sustainable legacy that empowers both Goa and the nation."

Chairman of Zlata Pharma LLP Shri Tarak Arolkar stated, "Our journey is just beginning, and while the road ahead is full of challenges, our aspirations are clear and unwavering. Zlata Pharma is driven by a mission to make a real difference in the pharmaceutical industry, in Goa, and in the lives of those who place their trust in us. Our vision is one of long-term growth, where we continue to innovate and lead with purpose. Goa is not just where we do business - it's our home, our foundation, and the source of our values. As we look to expand nationally and globally, we are committed to staying true to our roots and building a company that reflects the spirit of this great state, while contributing to the broader healthcare narrative. We believe that our success will ultimately be a success for Goa, for India, and for all those who stand with us."

The gathering beautifully blended cultural pride, a commitment to innovation, and a shared vision of shaping a brighter future for the healthcare industry. As the guests lingered over conversations and a sumptuous dinner, one thing was clear - Zlata Pharma's launch was not just a milestone for the company but a step toward building a legacy that combines innovation, opportunity, and human connection. With its strong roots in Goa and a vision to impact healthcare on a national scale, Zlata Pharma is poised to not only make a mark in the industry but also inspire a sense of pride and purpose for the community it calls home.

About Zlata Pharma LLP

Zlata Pharma LLP, a newly incorporated company based in Goa, founded by a team of seasoned Goan industry professionals ventured into the highly competitive and fast-growing Pain Relief Category. The management is excited to announce the launch of its latest Pain Relief Range, composed to relieve millions of Indians from aches and pains of multiple types. This new product brings the age-old, tried and tested goodness of exceptional quality, and reliable relief. Zlata will be the flagship brand of the company going forward, as it expands its footprint into new categories.

