Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): GODI India, the first Indian company to get BIS certification to sell lithium-ion cells made with home grown technology, has now achieved another milestone by manufacturing India's first ever 3000F high power supercapacitors at their Hyderabad facility. Integration of GODI India's supercapacitors along with battery packs would improve the battery life multi-folds in Electric Vehicle (EV) and Renewable Energy Storage System (ESS) applications. Dr Milan Jana and Dr Pushpendra Singh are the brains behind the GODI India supercapacitor's design, development and demonstration.

GODI India has developed a range of supercapacitor products that offer higher power delivery, minimal ESR (Equivalent Series Resistance), excellent energy density, better shock and vibration protection, and lakhs of charge-discharge cycles. Supercapacitors are the devices used in power-smoothening, pitch-control, start-stop, regenerative-braking, smart-grid, active heave compensation, and specialty UPS applications. Godi India's supercapacitors are an example for waste to wealth concepts.

Also Read | Most Goals in Men’s International History: List of Leading Goal-Scorers in Football.

Commenting on this achievement, Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO of GODI India said, "GODI India is producing cost-effective and plant-based Carbon-Carbon supercapacitors using water-based electrode processing. We have a variety of supercapacitor products ranging up to 3000F. At present, we are in the process of developing high-voltage lithium-ion capacitors, as well. We are also working on hybrid capacitors with higher energy densities to replace Lead-Acid batteries in wide range of the applications. These capacitors are environmentally sustainable, green and clean, and highly recyclable."

The estimated global market size of supercapacitors is USD 25 billion by the year 2030. Considering India is the fourth largest automotive maker and third largest energy consumer in the world and growing rapidly towards electric vehicles and renewables, it is estimated that the supercapacitor market will grow by more than 16 per cent CAGR in the next five years with a market size of USD 5 billion.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Mankhurd Resident Claiming To Be 'RTI Activist' Makes 200 Blank Calls to Police Control Room, Arrested.

Sharing more details on the future plan, Mahesh said, "GODI India is planning to commission 200 kWh of supercapacitors production facility to cater to various local requirements and export markets. GODI India is also keen to develop custom-designed supercapacitor products as per strategic segment requirements and aiming to localize 100 per cent supply chain of the supercapacitors manufacturing in the next one year."

GODI India is the first Indian company to get BIS certification to sell lithium-ion cells made with home grown technology and also the first Indian company to enter into a public-private partnership for large scale advanced lithium-ion cells manufacturing with CSIR-CECRI. GODI India is an innovative cell manufacturer, focusing on research and development (R&D) and Giga scale Manufacturing (Indigenous Gigafactory) and Recycling of sustainable green energy storage technology. GODI India is a signatory to THE CLIMATE PLEDGE and it is determined to accomplish a zero-carbon footprint by promoting and adopting environmentally friendly and complaisant technologies in the fastest and safest possible way. The company is committed to ethical and humane sourcing of material along with the minimal impact on the environment.

Please log on to www.godienergy.com for more information.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)