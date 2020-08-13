Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106 crore for the first quarter ended June, down 40 per cent from Rs 178 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations was down to Rs 1,980 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 2,845 crore in Q1 FY20. Total expenses, too, came down to Rs 2,048 crore from Rs 2,737 crore in the same period.

Godrej Industries said the results are not comparable with those of previous year in view of acquisitions and changes in the company's and group's shareholdings in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

The group's revenue from the chemicals segment was at Rs 246 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 399 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from animal feeds segment dipped to Rs 748 crore from Rs 885 crore. But vegetable oils segment revenue moved up at Rs 261 crore from Rs 247 crore in Q1 FY20.

However, revenue from real estate and property development was at Rs 207 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 729 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. (ANI)

