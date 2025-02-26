SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: In a spectacular celebration of literary excellence, the Golden Book Award Function 2025 successfully honoured exceptional authors who have redefined the literary landscape with their groundbreaking work and captivating narratives.

This prestigious event spotlighted stories that continue to inspire, influence, and leave a lasting impact on readers worldwide. With thought-provoking discussions and dynamic performances, the evening proved to be an unforgettable tribute to the timeless art of storytelling.

Adding to the grandeur, the event was graced by Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning Bollywood actor and renowned motivational speaker, who served as the esteemed Chief Guest, making the celebration even more memorable.

Renowned Jury of the Golden Book of Awards:

Dr. Kailash Pinjani is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of 5 books. He is India's Premium Business Success Coach and Angel Investor.

Dr. Deepak Parbat is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of books, "Well Done, You're Hired" and "A Monk in Suit". He is India's Premium Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.

Murali Sundaram is a Happyness Coach, author of 8 books and found of TLC International, the mastermind community of authors, coaches, speakers and trainers.

Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of Awards, said, "We are delighted to recognise these Authors for their outstanding contributions to the world of literature."

The winners of the Golden Book Awards 2025 are: -

Alia Bhatt - Ed Finds a Home

Ashutosh Rana - Maun Muskaan Ki Maar

Shashi Tharoor - Wonderland of Words

Gulzar - Baal-o-Paar

Ruskin Bond - The Hill of Enchantment: The Story of My Life as a Writer

Prajakta Koli - Too Good to Be True

Radhakrishnan Pillai - Chanakya's 100 Best Sutras: Ageless Wisdom for Unlocking Your Potential and Achieving Your Goals

K P Singh, Aparna Jain - Why the Heck Not? Blueprints for Success from the Man Who Built DLF

Patrick King - The Science of Attraction

Varun Mayya, Achina Sirohi Mayya - The Content Creator Handbook

Samantha Harvey - Orbital

Shivangi Desai - Holistic Health

Anoop Babu - The Doctor's Dilemma: AI meets Human

Aparna Sharma - Between U & Me: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lessons

Aradhana P Maurya - Safar

Azra - Your Little Book Of Coaching For Placement In BPO's

Harinder S. Sikka - Gobind

Jeyashree Murali - Awaken the Divinity Within: Manifesting Miracles even when Life gets Tough

Katamneni Gopichand - Transformative Threads for Success

Dr. Ketaki Kasbekar - Brick by Brick: My Journey through Real Estate and Beyond

Nivedha Srinivasan - Missing: Until I Find You One Day

Dr. Parmatma Maurya - Vihan

Dr Prabhakara V.G MD - Ways to the Unified Field: Principles for Supreme Success

Prabir Ghosh - India: Glimpses of her Journey

Prema Raghavi - Sathiyaragasiyam

Rabindranath C P - God Created Them All

Rajen Maheshwari - How to get Gulf Jobs

Rajiv.P. Bhatia - The Eternal Nomad

Dr. Renuka Chavan - Oh! Eye See: An Insight to Eye Care

Sajeev Vijayan - The Last Skill: The science of achieving success and a fulfilling life with skills that matter

Satish Mutatkar and Yeshwant Marathe - Travels with Nandighosh

Shweta Gandhi - Write with AI: How to Grow your Business with Effective Marketing Strategies

T. N. Venugopalan - Kerala Kaleidoscope

Professor Uttam Pati - Mind Phenomenon

Dr. Vaishali Ashok Bhide - Unlocking The Boger Synoptic Key - (Part 1)

Vriin C - E-Volvement (Volume 1)

And more....

Wings Publication International extends its warmest congratulations to this year's outstanding winners and look forward to celebrating their continued success and a future filled with limitless possibilities.

Wings Publication is Asia's fastest-growing publishing powerhouse, with a dynamic presence in the UAE and India, and partner hubs in Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. Dedicated to nurturing debut authors, it empowers them to elevate their craft and reach global excellence through the prestigious International Authors' Association.

For detailed information, please visit: https://goldenbookawards2025.com/

