NewsVoir

Okada Manila/ New Delhi [India], February 26: Golden Icon is proud to present its highly anticipated awards night at the prestigious Okada Manila, celebrating visionary leaders whose contributions have transformed industries and inspired communities. The Asia's Influential Leader Awards will honour trailblazers who have driven meaningful change in their respective fields. Powered by Asia's Golden Icon Awards and Events Inc. and produced by Chunnel and Channel.

Also Read | ‘When Someone Needs You’, MS Dhoni Reacts on Being Asked About Text Sent to Virat Kohli After Latter Left Team India Captaincy (Watch Video).

This ground-breaking event will spotlight exceptional individuals from diverse fields--leaders, innovators, and pioneers--who have demonstrated unwavering commitment, perseverance, integrity, and excellence. More than just an awards night, it will serve as a platform for collaboration, fostering meaningful connections among leaders, expanding their advocacy efforts, and driving their industries toward greater heights.

The awards ceremony will honour individuals for their resilience, innovation, dynamism, and unwavering commitment to their purpose. Notable awardees include:

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final: Vidarbha's Karun Nair Completes 8000 First Class Runs During Final vs Kerala.

* Commissioner Bienvenido Yapo Rubio, Bureau of Commission* Secretary Jose Francisco "Kiko" Bantug Benitez, TESDA* Marian Rivera-Dantes, Prominent Actress* Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Distinguished News Anchor at ABS-CBN* Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido, Commanding General of the Philippine Army* Alvin Elchico, Prominent News Anchor at ABS-CBN* Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group* Edgard Cabangon, Chairman of ALC Group of Companies* Arch. Felino 'Jun' Palafox, Founder and Chairman of Palafox Associates

The event will host distinguished international leaders, including Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, Dr. Bu Abdullah; Dr. Shahul Hameed Sirajudeen, Financial Executive Director from India, and Gagan Malik, a prominent Indian actor, President of the International Interchange Development Association (IIDA) Consul Yong-Jo Mun, Warehouse Asst at GapLinks (S) Pte Ltd, Richard Maniam, General partner and chairman of Side Equity Ventures, HRH Dr. Nana Sanzule Manwere Andam; Operations Director for SEV Global, Mrs. Anita Andam; Founder, Co-Chairman + CEO of WorldVuer iByond™ Limited, Christopher Condon; Founder and owner of Chateau Foldvary, Ms. Lucia Sevcikova MA, MBA; Chairman and CEO at Arjomand Group, Farooq Arjomand; Kenyan politician who served as the Majority Leader of the Kenyan Senate, Hon Samuel Poghisio; HRH Princess Anne Shek; Founder and Chairman of the SRAM & MRAM Group, Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani; Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Seristine Group, Dato Dr Jay Ho; CEO of Ultima Racing Group and Seristine Group of Companies, Dato Dr. Nicholas Ho; Jackson Xu; CEO, Mak Group of Companies, Ms. Sana Muhammad; Roop Rajkumar Goklaney; and Chairman, Taiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, Michael Lin, Ph.D. The gathering will also welcome other notable local and international dignitaries.

Speaking on the felicitation, Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Founder and Chairman of the SRAM & MRAM Group said, "I am truly honoured by this recognition, which reflects the dedication of my team and partners. I remain committed to innovation, growth, and meaningful impact."

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Golden Icon will host a Business Matching event on February 27, 2025, at Okada Manila. This exclusive gathering will connect business investors from India, Ghana, South Korea, and Singapore with local entrepreneurs in the Philippines. Designed to foster collaboration, the event aims to build strategic networks and cultivate relationships with potential investors, driving new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Dr. Ronnel P. Ybanez, Founder and Chairman of Golden Icon, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements of this year's honourees. He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the executive board for their unwavering support in making this prestigious event possible.

Asia's Influential Leader Awards is a prestigious celebration honouring visionaries who drive meaningful change in their communities. Powered by Asia's Golden Icon Awards and Events Inc. and produced by Chunnel and Channel, this grand event follows the success of Asia's Pinnacle Awards, held on October 13, 2023, at the Grand Ballroom, Okada Manila. With a commitment to recognizing excellence, this platform continues to shine a spotlight on outstanding individuals who inspire and lead with impact.

This ground-breaking event honours exceptional and influential leaders across various fields--individuals who have served as innovators, pioneers, and trailblazers in their respective industries. It stands as a testament to the power of commitment, determination, and perseverance, guided by integrity and honesty, in achieving remarkable success. More than just recognition, the platform provides awardees the opportunity to collaborate with fellow leaders, expand their advocacies, and further refine their expertise while forging meaningful connections across diverse sectors.

For more information, kindly visit: www.asiasinfluentialleaderawards.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)