Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: Good Flippin' Burgers, one of India's most loved burger brands, is expanding its menu with FLYP Coffee. Crafted for those who enjoy a satisfying cup of coffee without unnecessary frills, FLYP Coffee offers a range of flavours at an accessible price. Following the success of Flippinade in cranberry and lemon variants, the brand is now bringing the same passion to coffee.

India's coffee culture is evolving, with more people seeking great coffee that doesn't come with a hefty price tag. Recognizing this shift, Good Flippin' Burgers saw an opportunity to bring its commitment to quality and consistency into the coffee space. FLYP Coffee is made with 100% Arabica beans and is designed to pair perfectly with a new range of baked treats, including croissants, churros, brownies, and cookies -- now available at select dine-in outlets and online.

"In keeping with our strategy to launch ancillary products that perfectly complement our delicious burgers, we're excited to introduce FLYP Coffee," said Viren D'Silva, Co-founder of Good Flippin' Burgers. "We want to give our customers their daily dose of energy to flip the world!" As Good Flippin' Burgers continues to expand across key cities, the brand remains committed to scaling without compromising on quality. FLYP Coffee is a natural extension of that vision, with plans for seasonal flavours and new innovations already in the pipeline. Whether it's a morning boost, an afternoon recharge, or a late-night pick-me-up, FLYP Coffee is here to fit seamlessly into one's day.

FLYP Coffee and the new baked treats are now available across all Good Flippin' Burgers dine-in outlets and on major online platforms. FLYP will run and operate out of the Good Flippin' Burgers' stores. Pricing details will be announced in-store and online.

About Good Flippin' Burgers

GOOD FLIPPIN' BURGERS® was launched in 2019 in Mumbai. The brand currently has a total of 59 outlets (and counting) across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Hyderabad, with a team of over 650+ employees. The brand started with the simple aim of creating a haven for foodies that serves fresh, delicious burgers that are priced just right. Since then, the burger chain has been flippin' hearts from one customer to the next across all of its outlets.

