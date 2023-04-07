Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India wise chilli farmers are suffering with wide damage from new pest Black thrips (Thrips parvispinus). Nuziveedu seeds is a 50 years research company in seeds, identified solution with new chilli hybrid NCH-6889 which will be available to Indian farmers soon. Black thrips is a widespread pest species of quarantine importance and designated as one of the pest species of South East Asia. This new invasive thrips infestation causes significant damage to the chilli crop by mainly colonizing on flowers and underside of leaves while younger ones (Nymphs) restrict themselves to under surface of the leaves. Both adults and nymphs damage plants by rasping and sucking the plant sap. Heavy infestation affects the growth of the plant, flower drop and reduces fruit set and development, ultimately resulting in yield loss. During 2021, heavy infestation of T. parvispinus was observed due to heavy rainfall of North East monsoon in contrast to other thrips species in southern parts of the country in chilli crop. Farmers could not control this new species despite spray of several chemicals and ended with 60-70 per cent crop loss.

Management of Black Thrips:

Incorporation of Resistant or tolerant varieties is the first step to be followed to reduce the damage due to the pest and to further reduce pesticide sprays.

Nuziveedu seeds has developed new chilli Black thrips tolerant hybrid NCH-6889 which it can tolerate Black thrips feeding on leaves and fruits. The hybrid has been tested for performance in the last two years of multi-location trials in AP and other chilli-growing states like MP, Maharashtra and eastern states of India. This proved to be an important tool for farmers looking to reduce the cost of cultivation and for better quality and yield.

