Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], November 30: Goodricke Group Limited, a renowned name in the tea industry, proudly announces a groundbreaking environmental achievement at its Darjeeling tea gardens. According to an independent verification by SGS India Private Limited, the company's operations in this region are not just sustainable but carbon-negative, setting a new ecological benchmark.

Impressive Carbon Sequestration Per Kilogram of Tea

The GHG verification assessed that a total of 11026 tons of CO2 was absorbed by tea agroforestry system and biomass of Goodricke's 5 tea gardens in Darjeeling, against the 1732 tons of CO2e emitted, thus confirming the gardens' carbon-negative status. This translates to sequestration of 13 kilograms of carbon for every kilogram of tea produced in 2022. This is an incredible feat for sustainable agriculture. Every cup of Darjeeling tea from Goodricke now represents a tangible, positive impact on the environment, underscoring our commitment to responsible and sustainable production practices.

Goodricke's Commitment to Green Practices

This verification aligns with Goodricke's long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable agricultural practices. The company's proactive approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing carbon sequestration is a testament to its dedication to a greener future.

Atul Asthana, CEO & Managing Director, expressed pride in this achievement and reiterated its commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. Looking ahead, Goodricke is steadfast in its journey towards enhanced sustainability and is continually exploring ways to further reduce its carbon footprint and promote a healthier environment, all while producing high-quality tea for consumers worldwide.

