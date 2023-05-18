New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): GoodWorks Angel Fund announced the launch of its ambitious ed-tech platform Netskill with a vision to deliver large-scale solutions to upskilling and educational issues in developing countries. With an AI-powered learning platform and industry-best curriculum, Netskill is a revolutionary initiative that is both personalized and scalable.

Netskill, which has been incubated and funded by GoodWorks Angel Fund and a slew of marque angel investors, has been in stealth mode for the past 2 years perfecting the model before it was ready to be launched. The startup aims to empower students and professionals from varied backgrounds to learn technical skills and get employed in high-growth sectors like IT, data science, and artificial intelligence. With its innovative approach, Netskill seeks to create the next million tech graduates in India and bridge the gap between industry demand and talent supply.

The AI-powered platform leverages the latest technologies to create a personalized learning experience for each student. It uses machine learning algorithms to understand each student's learning style, pace, and preferences and adapts the curriculum accordingly. The platform also offers a range of interactive features like gamification, quizzes, and assessments to enhance student engagement and motivation.

Commenting on the launch, Vishwas Mudagal, Co-Founder of Netskill, said, "We intend to create 1 million graduates who are 'job ready' for global tech R&D work. We are pushing the boundaries of upskilling with our ambitious Netskill AI-learning platform. With the power of AI and a team of industry-leading educators, we are confident that Netskill will revolutionize the way students learn and help them build rewarding careers in the tech industry."

On the one hand, Netskill has partnered with several leading universities and colleges to offer its courses. On the other hand, it has roped in several enterprises and SMEs to train their employees and drive their talent transformation journey.

"Companies today need to adopt AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Robotics, AR/VR, and other futuristic tech if they want to survive the near future. Netskill will become the core partner for companies of all sizes to ensure their employees are upskilled or reskilled to implement these newer technologies into their business model and growth," said Sonia Sharma, Co-Founder of Netskill.

With Netskill as its key portfolio startup, GoodWorks Angel Fund aims to drive socio-economic growth and create a better future for millions of students in developing countries.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Netskill is an AI-powered upskilling platform focused on providing high-quality training for students, graduates, and professionals. Available for individuals, colleges, companies, and governments, the versatile platform brings together live mentor sessions and self-paced learning for everyone. To know more, visit www.netskill.com or call us at +917343948100

Media contact details - hello@netskill.com

GoodWorks Angel Fund is India's leading early-stage VC fund launched by GoodWorks group, with businesses ranging from IT services to Real Estate to VC funds to Education to SaaS-based businesses and spans 3 continents. GoodWorks Group is one of the fastest-growing tech-focused groups globally. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, GoodWorks Angel Fund invests in and supports revolutionary startups & entrepreneurs across a spectrum of industry verticals. Along with the investment, GoodWorks provides support to portfolio companies in terms of office space, technology, operations, marketing, and other support services that are critical for scaling up startups. Visit: www.goodworksvc.in to know more.

Media contact details - hello@goodworksvc.in

