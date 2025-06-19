Got a pay raise? Here's how a step-up SIP calculator helps put it to good use

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: Many salaried employees would have recently gone through their annual appraisal cycle. If you have received a salary hike, now may be a good time to review your investment plan. One way to go about this is by increasing your investments. While being a regular mutual fund investor is a good start, you can always step up your Systematic Investment Plan. To help visualise this, you can use a step-up SIP calculator and explore how even a small increase in your SIP investment can lead to potentially higher returns in the long run.

Also Read | Chelsea Forward Mykhailo Mudryk Charged for Doping by FA, Faces Lengthy Ban.

Let's look at how a step-up SIP works and how using a calculator can help you make the most of your salary hike.

What is a step-up SIP?

Also Read | 18-YO Aspiring Actress in Mumbai Duped With Fake Web Series Offer, Blackmailed With Morphed Photos; Complaint Filed.

A step-up SIP is a variation of a regular SIP where you increase your investment amount at regular intervals usually annually. This aligns well with salary increments, allowing you to gradually invest more without feeling the pinch.

For example, if you start with Rs. 5,000 per month and step it up by 10% every year, you'll be investing Rs. 5,500 in year two, Rs. 6,050 in year three, and so on. Over time, this disciplined increase can significantly enhance your total investment value.

How a step-up SIP calculator helps

A step-up SIP calculator is a simple tool that shows you how your investments can grow when you increase your SIP amount regularly. You need to enter a few basic details like your initial SIP amount, the step-up percentage, the investment period and the expected annual rate of return. The calculator will then project your potential investment value, based on your inputs.

By using a step-up SIP calculator, you should easily be able to calculate your SIP investment. You can compare different scenarios such as stepping up by 5% vs. 10% and choose the one that fits your goals and income growth.

Why step up your SIP after a salary hike?

A pay raise brings in more income, but unless you allocate it wisely, it can quickly get absorbed into everyday expenses. Stepping up your SIP helps you:

* Keep your savings rate in line with income growth - If your earnings rise but your investments don't, your long-term goals may take longer to achieve.

* Build wealth faster - Even a small increase in your SIP investment each year can lead to a much higher corpus due to the power of compounding.

* Maintain financial discipline - Automating a step-up in your SIP helps you save before you spend, which is a time-tested habit for long-term financial success.

How to set up a step-up SIP

Many mutual fund platforms and investment apps offer the option to set up a step-up SIP at the time of registration. You can choose the step-up amount or percentage and the frequency--typically yearly. This makes the process seamless, and you don't need to remember to manually increase the SIP every year.

Key things to consider

Before increasing your SIP investment, keep these points in mind:

* Review your budget - Make sure you can comfortably accommodate the higher SIP amount without affecting your essential expenses.

* Set realistic expectations - Use a step-up SIP calculator to simulate growth scenarios but remember that mutual fund returns are market-linked and not guaranteed.

* Match step-up rate to salary growth - Choose a step-up percentage that aligns with your average annual increment. For most, 5% to 10% is a practical starting point.

SIP investment with a step-up: A powerful combination

The step-up approach combines the benefits of disciplined monthly investing with the potential for faster wealth accumulation over the long term. It works particularly well for long-term goals like retirement, children's education, or buying a house.

Let's say you start with a SIP of Rs. 10,000 a month and step it up by 10% annually over 15 years, with an assumed return of 12% per year. Compared to a flat Rs. 10,000 monthly SIP, your total corpus could be significantly higher. A calculator highlights the power of small, consistent increases.

Conclusion

A salary increase is more than just extra income; it's an opportunity to make progress toward your financial goals. Instead of letting that surplus slip into lifestyle inflation, consider using a step-up SIP calculator to explore how increasing your SIP investment can make a difference. It's a small step today that could go a long way in helping you build long-term wealth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)