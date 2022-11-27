New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The government has invited ideas and suggestions from people for the Union Budget 2023-24 which will be presented in February next year.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted a press release from the 'My Gov' platform, inviting the suggestions from people.

"Inviting Ideas and Suggestions for Union Budget 2023-2024 | http://MyGov.in," she said in a tweet.

To foster the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari', the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance invites suggestions from citizens every year, to make the Budget-making process participative and inclusive.

"Please share your ideas and suggestions that can help transform India into a global economic powerhouse with inclusive growth. In the past, many suggestions shared here have been incorporated into the Annual Budget," the release said.

The last date for submissions is December 10. (ANI)

