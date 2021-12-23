New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Government has received financial bids for strategic disinvestment of Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Thursday.

"Financial bids received for strategic disinvestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. Process now moves to concluding stage," Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a tweet.

Odisha-based Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Limited is jointly owned by four central PSUs and two Odisha government PSUs.

The Central government targets to divest 100 per cent of its stake as a part of the strategic disinvestment plan. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and AreclorMittal are seen as key contenders for Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Limited. (ANI)

