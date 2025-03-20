VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: The prestigious Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2025 celebrated the excellence and contributions of remarkable individuals across various fields in Maharashtra at a grand event held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Organized by Lokmat Media, the awards honored personalities who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and leadership, leaving a lasting impact on society.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Governor of Maharashtra C. P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Sanjiv Bajaj - Chairman & Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, P. P. Brahmavihari Das - International Relations of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Kartik Aaryan - Bollywood Actor, Deven Bharti - Spl. Commissioner at Mumbai Police, Dr. Vijay Darda - Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board, Rajendra Darda - Editor in Chief of Lokmat Media Group and Rishi Darda - Joint Managing Director & Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group. Their participation underscored the significance of recognizing and celebrating individuals who shape Maharashtra's future.

C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, graced the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 as the Chief Guest and expressed, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the distinguished awardees across various fields - from social work to public service, administration, and art and culture. It is initiatives like these by the Lokmat family that truly recognize and celebrate the voices shaping our society. Maharashtra holds a unique position in the country's progress, and with major infrastructure developments like the Navi Mumbai airport and the upcoming deep seaport at Vadhavan, the state's role in driving India's economic growth is undeniable. Achieving the goal of a $1 trillion economy is essential for realizing the vision of Viksit Maharashtra.

I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and his team on behalf of the people of Maharashtra for their efforts in recognizing Marathi as a classical language--a testament to the rich cultural and historical legacy of the state. This achievement deserves greater appreciation.

Only one thing I want to emphasize: we must all work together to make Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy. Viksit Bharat is not possible unless Maharashtra contributes in a significant way. By achieving this milestone, we pave the path toward national progress, and I urge everyone to move collectively toward this shared goal.

As we move toward a Viksit Bharat, it is crucial that public discourse goes beyond politics to focus on economic development. I encourage media platforms like Lokmat to continue informing the public about transformative projects and their potential to reshape Maharashtra's future. Together, with collective effort and a shared vision, we can drive prosperity and progress for every citizen of the state."

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra honoured as Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 for his enduring commitment to public service and governance. While speaking at the event, he said, "Maharashtra's bureaucracy has long been a pillar of strength; however, we must guard against complacency. Recognizing that other regions also excel, it's imperative we adopt a competitive spirit, embracing continuous improvement over self-satisfaction. Our recent budget reflects this ethos, with a 40% increase in allocations for Adivasi Vikas and Samajik Nyay. Even excluding the Ladki Bahin fund, there's a substantial 19% rise, underscoring our commitment to social justice.

We've critically assessed past expenditures and identified the need for better planning and resource management, especially for vulnerable sections. This year, we've set benchmarks to sustain growth and boost our Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Our capital expenditure plan includes transformative projects like the Shaktipeeth Road, multimodal corridors, and other iconic initiatives, with land acquisition costs estimated between Rs40,000 to Rs45,000 crore. These projects are designed to catalyze economic growth. We're balancing investments in social sectors and infrastructure to ensure holistic development.

The central government's provision of Rs1.5 lakh crore in 50-year interest-free loans for state capital expenditure presents a significant opportunity for us. Maharashtra is poised to leverage these funds, given our robust infrastructure development agenda. We've integrated artificial intelligence into our systems, markedly reducing corruption and promoting transparent governance. Our unwavering commitment is to ensure that development remains uninterrupted, overcoming challenges with resilience. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are resolute in our mission to deliver exemplary progress for all."

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra highlighted, "Lokmat has always played a significant role in highlighting stories that inspire and uplift society. As a long-time reader, I appreciate how Lokmat reaches the grassroots of Maharashtra to recognize and celebrate deserving individuals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Darda family for honoring those contributing to the state's progress. Having received a Lokmat award myself before becoming Chief Minister, I understand the value of this recognition. My best wishes to everyone associated with these prestigious awards and to all the recipients who continue to make Maharashtra proud."

Among the special awardees, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, was honored for his transformative leadership in the business sector, while Kartik Aaryan was recognized for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. Deven Bharti, Special Commissioner of Mumbai Police, was acknowledged for his exemplary service in maintaining law and order. Brahmavihari Swami of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was celebrated for his efforts in fostering international relations.

Rishi Darda, Joint Managing Director & Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group expressed, "The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards celebrate the remarkable individuals who drive positive change and inspire society with their dedication and vision. This platform honors those who shape Maharashtra's future through innovation, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Each awardee's journey reflects the spirit of progress and the power of transformative leadership." Mr. Rishi Darda conducted an exclusive interview with Mr. Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv. Their discussion covered Bajaj Finserv's historic Rs24,000 crore acquisition of Allianz's stake in Bajaj Allianz, its impact on the Indian insurance landscape, and the company's long-term vision for driving innovation and financial inclusion.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv received Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 Award for Business. He mentioned, "This acquisition marks a significant milestone for us. Bajaj Allianz, which started in 2001 as a joint venture with Allianz, has grown into one of the finest insurance companies in India over the past two decades. With India's financial services and insurance sector presenting immense opportunities, both partners had the ambition to shape their own future. Given that a company cannot have two captains steering the same ship, we made the amicable decision to acquire Allianz's 26% stake for Rs24,000 crore--the largest check written in the history of the Indian insurance sector and one of the biggest in the NBFC space.

This move aligns with our vision of building world-class companies from India, for India. Today, we have built a financial services business with a valuation exceeding Rs10 lakh crore, and it all started from a market cap of just Rs2,000 crore in 2007. If someone had invested Rs1 crore back then, it would have grown 400 times today. This growth is a testament to India's potential, the resilience of our team, and the power of long-term vision.

Looking ahead, India presents a once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunity over the next decade. With rising incomes, increasing insurance penetration, and a rapidly digitizing economy, the financial services industry is set to expand significantly. In the next 10 years, India is poised to become one of the world's largest insurance markets, driven by a growing middle class, a young and aspirational population, and a regulatory framework that encourages innovation and expansion. Bajaj Finserv is committed to playing a key role in this transformation, ensuring that we provide best-in-class products, leverage cutting-edge technology, and enhance financial inclusion at scale.

One of the key drivers of success is a strong work ethic. At Bajaj, we believe in hard work, discipline, and the power of relentless execution. Our leadership and teams work beyond the conventional 40-hour week, putting in the time and effort required to build something truly remarkable. Success is not about clocking in and out--it's about dedication, ownership, and the willingness to go the extra mile.

As we move forward, our focus remains on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and leveraging technology to stay ahead in an evolving landscape. We recognize that success is never the result of just one individual--it takes a strong team, a clear vision, and relentless execution. For aspiring entrepreneurs, my advice is to chase ideas that are unique, remain passionate, and build teams that share the same vision. Challenges are inevitable, but perseverance and the right mindset create lasting businesses.

This acquisition is not just about Bajaj Finserv's expansion--it's about strengthening India's insurance landscape with long-term stability and innovation at its core. "

Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan was honored with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 award in the Actor category. He said, "I am truly honored to receive the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 award. This is a proud moment for me and my family. While I hail from Gwalior, Mumbai has been my karmabhoomi--this city has given me my name, fame, home and everything I have today. Since childhood, my dream was to become an actor and come to Mumbai, and that decision became the turning point of my life. As the Bhagavad Gita says, one should focus on their work without worrying about the results. Awards like the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year are a testament to that belief, and I will continue to dedicate myself to my craft."

The ceremony highlighted the achievements of these individuals who have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also contributed to the betterment of society. Their stories of dedication and innovation continue to inspire and serve as a testament to the spirit of Maharashtra.

The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards remain a symbol of excellence and a platform to honor those whose work continues to shape the socio-economic and cultural fabric of Maharashtra.

