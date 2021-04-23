Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store announced its Mega Cashback Sale from 19th-30th April 2021. The 'EMI only' online shopping platform is offering cashback benefits up to Rs 4,500 on appliances like AC, air cooler, refrigerator, washing machine, LED TV and much more.

Customers can also shop for mobile phones from a range of brands like Vivo, Realme, Mi, Samsung, Apple etc.

The cashback benefit of Rs 4,500 is split in to three parts. Those shopping on the EMI Store will get cashback up to Rs 1,500. Additionally, they will also get mobile recharge voucher up to Rs 1,500 and electricity bill voucher up to Rs 1,500. Apart from cashback offers, shoppers will also get products on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and same-day delivery.

Below mentioned are some of the products on sale:

Fitness equipment and mattresses are also on sale for which customers will get cashback up to Rs 750. The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has also listed an array of kitchen appliances on sale such as chimney, gas stove, water purifier, microwave ovens etc.

One need not worry about the hassle of shopping outdoors. Customers can simply order online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and pay safely via online transactions. Shopping on the EMI Store is easy and hassle free, all one has to do is:

Log in to their EMI Store account, select products and add it to cart.

At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address.

An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete.

The ordered item is usually delivered withing 24-hours* and for select products, customers can also request a doorstep demo.

Shoppers can buy mobile phones and other summer appliances online from cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. This is a limited period offer.

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers.

It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/ or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

