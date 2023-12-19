ATK

New Delhi [India], December 19: Gradding.com is India's first AI-powered study abroad consultancy platform which is dedicated to provide IELTS aspirants with premium quality tailored plans. It has its roots since 2012 and is already recognised in the industry for the IELTS prep in offline mode. Recently, Gradding.com is spreading its wings in the online mode as well.

In an interview with the founder of Gradding.com, Mamta Shekhawat, she said, "IELTS is a widely recognised English proficiency test given by non-natives of an English-speaking country." She further added, "We have trained around 12000+ students till now. Enrolled students have scored an average band score between 6-9. Specifically, in the case of Australia, we are now focusing on training our students to achieve a 7 Band score, because of the recent change in the Migration Strategy of Australia, i.e., minimum 6 Band Score is required. Now, we are stepping into the world of AI and aiming to offer the opportunity of learning and preparing to over 50k+ aspirants globally. We have the finest global team members who can provide services remotely from anywhere in the world,

Additionally, she said, "We are also focusing on escalating our growth by serving more IELTS aspirants in the next 1.5 years through AI. This way, we will help students by providing live and recorded video lessons, mock tests and practice quizzes." Besides this, the AI approach will provide students with adaptive learning modules, real-time feedback and assessment, language proficiency enhancement, mock exam simulations, etc. We know the value of effective preparation for English proficiency tests like IELTS, so our goal is to ensure the lessons are presented by experienced personnel only."

This interview cleared the motive behind this revolution of hybrid (offline + online) mode. Along with this, aspirants will be provided remedial methodologies, personalised learning, peer benchmarking and dummy IELTS test interface through the offering. Moreover, as per a market survey, it is found that there are several fraud IELTS offerings that misguide aspirants. Here's where Gradding.com stands out by being a one-stop solution for IELTS aspirants. Its vision is to become world's only global education consultancy targeting students from 52+ countries.

Gradding.com is a trusted platform that is known for its AI-generated approach to making IELTS preparation easier. From visa to application, test preparation, counselling and accommodation, and loan assistance, they take care of everything. This platform helps students get admission into the universities of the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and all major European countries. It has made Gradding.com a reason behind the smiles of students whose dream of studying in world-class universities has turned into reality.

