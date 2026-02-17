PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: Delhi witnessed one of North India's most distinctive and grand Mahashivratri celebrations as PEACE Program -- the Corporate Workshop Wing of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) -- organized an extraordinary spiritual conclave at Bharat Mandapam Amphitheatre. Held under the divine guidance of Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, Founder & Head of DJJS, the evening seamlessly blended practical spirituality with culture, science, and cutting-edge technology.

With a remarkable footfall of nearly 3,000 attendees, the state-of-the-art amphitheatre resonated with devotion and dynamism as corporates, academicians, doctors, professionals, and youth gathered to celebrate Mahashivratri in a never-before-seen format.

Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti, Principal Coordinator of the PEACE Program, remarked,"Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji has always inspired us to explore spirituality in a rational and practical manner. This event reflected that vision, orchestrated in the light of our glorious Sanatan Sanskriti. We aimed to present the techno-scientific perspective of Lord Shiva's Third Eye meditation and highlight its urgent relevance in today's times."

Co-Coordinator Sadhvi Dr. Nidhi Bharti added,

"After months of research, we designed sessions encapsulating deep, life-transforming insights derived from Lord Shiva's ideals. From fitness and relationships to work-life balance, we sought to offer time-tested solutions to stressed and unsettled minds."

Where Devotion Met AI: A Digital Spiritual KickstartThe celebration commenced with a first-of-its-kind AI-powered digital experience zone. Devotees whispered prayers into a digital Nandi installation and witnessed their sankalpas being symbolically offered to Lord Shiva. Holographic virtual pilgrimages to Kedarnath, Amarnath, and Kashi captivated visitors, merging reverence with technological innovation and setting the tone for an infotainment-style Mahashivratri exploration.

Tech-Enabled Rituals and Engaging Experiences

A highlight of the evening was the Techno-Styled Abhishekam, where attendees tapped icons on a specially designed Abhishekam App to offer milk, flowers, and jal to a 10-foot digital Shivling adorned with the darshan of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

The spiritual fervor transitioned into a lively Fun-Styled Namakshri, an antakshari-inspired musical exchange where the audience guessed divine names of Lord Shiva, creating an atmosphere of joy and collective devotion.

Redefining Love: "Prem Se Param Tak"

Marking February 14, the session titled Prem Se Param Tak reinterpreted love through the lens of Bharatiya values. Sadhvi Dr. Nidhi Bharti distinguished fleeting infatuation from elevated, selfless love, presenting Lord Shiva as the embodiment of enduring affection. Interactive corporate-style games reinforced timeless relationship values, leaving participants inspired and introspective.

Adiyogi Ka MahaYog: Tandav Meets Martial Arts

In a power-packed presentation, Sadhvi Parma Bharti showcased a dynamic fusion of health, aerobics, tandav, and martial arts disciplines, including taekwondo, tai chi, and Shaolin kung fu. Rooted in Shiva's cosmic Tandav, the session emphasized the profound physiological and psychological benefits of these practices, energizing the audience with vitality and enthusiasm.

Vishwanath ka Vishwaroop: A Divine Ramp Show

The in-house team of DJJS conceptualized and executed a mesmerizing fashion showcase celebrating the global manifestations of Lord Shiva across Indonesia, Tibet, Japan, and beyond. The segment evoked immense pride in India's civilizational heritage and Shiva's universal legacy.

Neuroscience Meets Spirituality

The session Shiva's Third Eye: Maun Shivalayon ki Sanatan Goonj, presented by Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti, formed the intellectual core of the evening. Through live demonstrations and thoughtful models, the neuroscience behind the concept of the Third Eye was explained, captivating even rational minds and reinforcing the relevance of divine meditation in contemporary life.

Surmayi Shaam: Devotion in Symphony

The musical concert, Mahadev ke Naam Surmayi Shaam, led by Sadhvi Manimala Bharti, took the audience on a soulful journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Devotional renditions and stories of Shiv bhaktas moved devotees to tears, smiles, and spontaneous dance, as chants of "Har Har Mahadev" transformed the amphitheatre into a vibrant celebration of faith.

A Unique Therapeutic Bhasma Holi

In a first-of-its-kind spiritual offering, the evening culminated in a sacred Bhasma Holi. Fragrant herbal bhasma, brought from the holy site of Mahakaleshwar, was gently offered to attendees. Revered for its medicinal and devotional significance, the ritual created an unforgettable atmosphere of bliss and gratitude.

With enthusiastic participation, spiritual depth, and technological innovation, Shiv Anandam 3.0 emerged as one of North India's most unique Mahashivratri celebrations -- leaving attendees inspired, spiritually enriched, and deeply connected with Mahadev.

About Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS):

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) is a globally recognized socio-spiritual organization committed to fostering spiritual awakening and humanitarian service under the guidance of Divya Guru Shri Ashutosh Maharaj Ji. Through its various initiatives, including the PEACE Program, DJJS integrates ancient spiritual wisdom with contemporary relevance for holistic human development.

