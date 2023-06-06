Atlantis Media

New Delhi [India], June 6: Huliot India partnered with Care For Creation cell of St Vincent De Paul Church, Khar, Mumbai, initiating a Green Charter to mobilize a Green Movement in the church.

Huliot India donated a 3 KLD Hybrid Sewage Treatment Plant which will Recycle, Reuse 3000 litres of waste water daily. This will be connected to Solar panels placed on the church roof.

Over 250 plants & Fruit Trees were planted by parishioners aged from 5 - 75 years along with Team Huliot.

The Care For Creation cell has done a Plastic Bottle collection drive, Tetra pack collection, newspaper collection drive and distribution of cloth bags which are eco-friendly to all parishioners.

Huliot India which is India's only certified Green Pipe will be installed in the church which is 100% recyclable, leakproof, UV resistant and lasts for 50 years.

Miki Kedem, CEO, Huliot India said, " We are pleased to announce our support & partnership in creating India's Greenest Church over the next few months using Israel Green Technology and recycling 1 Million litres of waste water a year. We are pleased seeing the turnout of people planting trees and Happy Faces ."

Father Patrick Dmello, Parish Priest of St Vincent De Paul church said, " Our Pope Francis recently launched Laudato Si - Care For Creation. Our church has taken this up of Caring for Creation. We are Thankful to Huliot India for sponsoring the plants & sewage treatment plant and all the parishioners for participating wholeheartedly. "

Father Jodman Pereira, Asst Parish Priest said, " Our Care for Creation team theme is to Go Green. We are making all age groups aware we are taking more from the planet than what we are giving back. We need to care for the environment as it is our home ."

Dr Roshan Roddrigues, said " A Green Charter with 20 points to make Churches Transform into Sustainable Churches has been initiated using Companies who are Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable. Once it's successful, we will be present it to the Clergy to help it develop into a pan-India program. I'm grateful to the Care for Creation team members - Maria Desai, Gillian Miranda, Maria Fernandes, Vivien Fonseca, Angeline Monterey, parish priests Fr. Patrick & Fr. Jodman who are so dedicated to make a difference by reducing carbon emissions, reducing plastic pollution and saving water. "

