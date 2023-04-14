New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Green Earth Movement, jointly initiated by The Rise organisation, the USA based Nanban Foundation Mothers for Mother Nature and DARP (Development Activities for Rural People) announced in Chennai today about plans to integrate India's Millets and Organic products in the global Supply Chain. While Millets Expos will be conducted in Kuala Lumpur in July, Davos, Switzerland in October, and Dubai in December of this year, Green Earth will also pool and appoint dedicated social media professionals and online sales experts to assist and support the Millet and Organic farmers and producers to reach their products globally.

The Rise - an organisation of global Tamil Entrepreneurs and Professionals, Nanban Foundation Mothers for Mother Nature and DARP with deep stakes in Environmental and Social Governance launched the Green Earth movement in August last year. However, the UN announcement of 2023 as Year of the Millets - at the initiative of India - generated impetus and tremendous spirit.

In the last three months alone Millets and Organics Fests have been organized by Green Earth in Thiruvarur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, and Virudunagar - mostly in schools and colleges connecting more than 25000 students. Events on a bigger scale are being planned in Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Trichy, Cuddalore and Chennai in the coming months. Highlight will be the Marathon Millets & Organics Fests in 100 schools and colleges starting from June this year.

Yet another major initiative is to create 100 Women Millets & Organics start-up entrepreneurs. The Rise and Nanban Foundation will identify, train, and part - fund to establish Millets & Organics shops all over Tamil Nadu. We will be seeking the assistance of Government of India and Tamil Nadu to successfully implement this initiative. Good Food Alliance (GFA) will be the SPV for this initiative.

Finally, Green Earth is not restricted to Millets and Organics alone. It also has plans to plant millions of trees, create small forests in partnership with Coimbatore based "Uyirin Suvasam" organisation. Similarly, propagation of Palmyra trees and products on a massive scale is also in the agenda. So also, Water conservation, Bio diversity, Environment and Social Governance.

The strength and ability of Green Earth stakeholders to rapidly pool experts, activists and open-minded institutions is attributed as the key reason for its early success. Green Earth is well on its way to become a global movement. We welcome collaborations. Those interested may contact +91-9003010460 or email to info@mygreenearth.global or visit mygreenearth.global

Rev. Dr Jegath Gaspar Raj, Sakthi Palani Gounder, Preetha, Saravanan Sinapan and Suresh Manoharan are the joint curators of Green Earth movement.

