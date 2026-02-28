Karachi [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): The ancestral residence of Muhammad Usama Soomro, the United Kingdom Coordinator of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), was allegedly raided late on the night of February 26 in Karachi's Malir Riyo Village, Sindh, in what family members and supporters have termed an act of intimidation.

According to details shared by the family, the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 PM when an estimated 10 to 15 masked and heavily armed personnel reportedly entered the house without presenting a legal warrant. The individuals were believed to be linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies, although no official confirmation has been issued by authorities.

Family members claim that the officials accused Soomro, currently based in the United Kingdom, of "working against Pakistan" and demanded access to personal documents relating to his political association with the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement. During the search operation, the house was allegedly ransacked, and private belongings were examined.

The family further alleged that women present in the house were subjected to intrusive treatment, including the checking of their mobile phones. They also claimed that a photograph of G. M. Syed, a prominent Sindhi nationalist leader, was desecrated during the raid, an act that reportedly caused distress and outrage among family members.

In addition, the family reported that cash and important documents were found missing after the personnel left the premises. Before departing, the officials allegedly warned that unless Muhammad Usama Soomro abandons his political activities and surrenders to authorities within one month, the family would face severe consequences.

As of now, there has been no official statement from Pakistani authorities regarding the alleged raid.

The incident has drawn concern among sections of civil society and political observers, who argue that such actions, if verified, raise serious questions about due process, civil liberties, and the protection of families of political activists living abroad. They contend that intimidation tactics against relatives of political workers undermine democratic norms and fundamental human rights.

The situation remains tense as the family seeks assurances for their safety and security. (ANI)

