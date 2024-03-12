BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 12: Haryana, as a state in India, has enjoyed economic prosperity and development in various sectors, contributing significantly to the overall growth of the country. The state has made strides in terms of industrialisation, agriculture, and overall economic development, earning a reputation as one of the more prosperous states in the nation. However, despite the overall economic prosperity, there exists a significant disparity when it comes to the distribution and accessibility of health facilities within the state. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) stand as vital lifelines for local communities. However, the persistent issues plaguing these healthcare facilities, primarily due to an unreliable and intermittent electricity supply, have cast a shadow on their ability to deliver essential services. This struggle for a consistent power source has had a profound impact on the operations of PHCs, affecting the number of deliveries, out-patients, and the overall quality of healthcare services provided.

Also Read | 'Pakistani Hindus Will Now Be Able To Breathe In Open Air' Ex-Cricketer Danish Kaneria Supports CAA, Thanks Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Addressing this critical need, a groundbreaking partnership has emerged to bring light to the healthcare landscape in Rewari. Greenheck, a leading supplier of air movement, air control and air conditioning equipment, has partnered with Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a leading research and CSR advisory firm in India, for implementation of its CSR project in Rewari, Haryana. The partnership is rooted in the shared vision of uplifting healthcare facilities and promoting sustainable practices in the region. The project aims to upgrade a PHC in Rewari by transforming it into a 5KW hybrid solar-powered facility. This ambitious project, to be implemented by Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd, seeks not only to enhance healthcare services but also to address broader environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices.

Speaking about the project, Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Project Management Services (Fiinovation), elaborated, "The project's concept is both visionary and holistic, seeking to create a resilient healthcare infrastructure that can withstand the challenges posed by an unreliable power grid. By converting a PHC into a hybrid solar-powered building, the initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on non-renewable energy sources. The ultimate goal is to empower local communities through training and awareness programs, fostering the adoption of clean and green energy practices."

Also Read | Singapore International Arbitration Centre Tribunal Dismisses Ashneer Grover's Challenge, BharatPe Case To Continue.

This transformative initiative aligns seamlessly with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), contributing significantly to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Through this partnership, Greenheck and Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd are not only addressing the immediate healthcare needs of the community but also contributing to a broader vision of sustainable development.

The success of this CSR initiative hinges on its potential to bring about tangible improvements in the lives of those served by PHCs in Rewari. The anticipated reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, decreased environmental pollution, and resource conservation are expected to pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable environment. Moreover, the project aims to bridge gaps in energy access, contributing to a more equitable distribution of energy resources within the community. The initiative involves a comprehensive approach to address both social and environmental challenges in targeted communities. It focuses on training local individuals from these communities as skilled solar technicians, a strategy designed to empower them with knowledge and concurrently establish sustainable livelihoods. By equipping individuals with the skills to work in the solar industry, the initiative not only enhances their capabilities but also contributes to economic growth within the region.

The initiative aims not only to improve healthcare services but also to create an environmentally sustainable and economically viable model. This approach goes beyond immediate health benefits and considers the long-term impact on the community's well-being and the efficiency of healthcare delivery. As the initiative unfolds, it has the potential to become a model for similar projects across the country. The collaborative effort, characterised by innovative partnership and the adoption of renewable energy, demonstrates the positive influence that corporate social responsibility can have on communities. This shared commitment to the well-being of both communities and the planet exemplifies the transformative power of initiatives that go beyond traditional business objectives, showcasing the potential for positive change when diverse stakeholders work together for a common purpose.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)