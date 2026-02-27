New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Friday after a historic two-day state visit to Israel, the first in nine years, during which both countries elevated their bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership.

The visit culminated in the signing of 27 MoUs and agreements across diverse sectors, including innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, economic cooperation, diplomacy, and security.

Also Read | PM Modi in Israel: Viral Selfie With 'Fauda' Cast Trends As Prime Minister Jokes About 'No Undercover Work' (View Post).

PM Modi also announced that India and Israel would soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He also declared the establishment of a Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership to deepen collaboration in high-tech and innovation domains.

Also Read | Serial Killer Kim Triggers National Obsession After Her Arrest in South Korea; Used ChatGPT To Kill Men Who ‘Wronged Her’.

In his remarks, PM Modi reiterated the shared resolve against terrorism, stating clearly that "India and Israel are clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world. Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form."

He affirmed that both nations would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder against terrorism and its supporters, noting that peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security.

Emphasising India's consistent support for dialogue and peaceful resolutions in the region, PM Modi highlighted efforts to de-escalate tensions.

He specifically welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan as a pathway towards peace, adding that India fully supports such initiatives aimed at restoring stability and that humanity must never become a victim of conflict.

During the joint press briefing, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described PM Modi's visit as "amazing," "extraordinarily productive," and "extraordinarily moving," despite its short duration.

He praised the emotional impact of PM Modi's address to the Knesset the previous day, noting that it left few dry eyes in Israel.

Netanyahu expressed profound gratitude, saying Israel owes India "a great lot of debt" for its enduring friendship.

He shared a personal anecdote about enjoying "unbelievable food" at an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv with his wife, Sara, before their marriage, underscoring a personal dimension to the bond.

The Israeli leader highlighted the potential of combining the "brilliant talent" and "meeting of minds and hearts" between the two countries, expressing confidence that this connection would continue.

He announced plans for an early government-to-government (G2G) meeting in India, looking forward to bringing distinguished ministers for further engagement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)