Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI/PNN): Surat's noted industrialist and environment lover Greenman Viral Desai organised a bike rally in Surat in support of "Save Soil" movement launched by Isha Foundation of Sadhguru and creating awareness about environmental issues.

The bike rally commenced from Zenitex mill in Katargam and culminated at Udhna railway station, which has been transformed into the country's first green station courtesy Viral Desai's efforts. The rally was flagged off by Atik Desai, vice president of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Dr. Jignasa Oza, regional officer of Gujarat Pollution Control Board. They also interacted with the audience and encouraged them to contribute in their own ways to conserve the environment.

Greenman Viral Desai urged the youth to become 'Paryavaran Senani' (Environment Warriors) by joining his initiative 'Satyagraha Against Pollution' to contribute to environmental protection, and fight against climate change.

A large number of volunteers of Isha Foundation took part in the bike rally and shared tips about protecting and conserving the environment. They also did a environmental awareness skit performance and dance at the Udhna railway station upon completion of the rally.

"Sadhguru has launched a global movement to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health and push for steps towards increasing organic content in soil. The bike rally as a part of Satyagraha Against Pollution is a demonstration of support for the Save Soil movement by Surat in its own unique way. We are pleased that we could reach out to thousands of people through our effort," Viral Desai said.

It is noteworthy that the volunteers of Isha Foundation also visited the Udhna railway station and got first-hand information about its transformation. They also planted trees at the station's urban forest, the Shahid Smriti Van, which has been developed with the Miyawaki method and is the 1st Urban forest of Indian Railways.

