Supriya Pathak honoured with the Empowerment Through Entertainment Icon West award at Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: Grihshobha magazine, India's leading women-centric publication from the house of Delhi Press, successfully hosted the Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2026 - Mumbai Edition at the prestigious National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, on 26th February 2026.

The evening brought together distinguished leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, social reformers, and cultural icons to celebrate women who are reshaping India's social, cultural, and economic landscape through resilience, leadership, and impact.

With a readership of over 85 lakh across eight languages, Grihshobha has long championed women's aspirations and achievements. The Inspire Awards are a natural extension of this philosophy -- a platform dedicated to recognising women who exemplify courage, innovation, and transformative leadership.

A Celebration of Leadership, Agency & Change

The evening commenced with a warm welcome and opening address by Paresh Nath, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Delhi Press and Founder-Editor of Grihshobha, who reaffirmed the publication's commitment to meaningful storytelling and recognition of women creating real change.

The ceremony was hosted by Leeza Mangaldas and featured a thought-provoking conversation on Leadership, Agency & Change, moderated by Programme Director Priyadarshini Narendra, and jury members Sathya Saran, Dlishad Master, and Richa Shah.

The awards were judged by a distinguished panel:

- Sathya Saran, veteran journalist and former Editor of Femina

- Dilshad Master, entrepreneur and media professional

- Padmapriya Janakiraman, National Award-winning actor and equality advocate

- Richa Shah, Editor of Champak and Director at Delhi Press

- Nuriya Ansari, CEO at Bharti Airtel Foundation

- Surabhi Kanga, Web Editor at The Caravan

They carefully evaluated numerous entries and selected the exceptional individuals for the Grihshobha Inspire Awards who truly reflect the spirit and credibility of this honour.

Honouring the Inspiring Awardees

The Mumbai edition recognised ten exceptional women across diverse categories:

- Entertainment Icon - West: Supriya Pathak, celebrated for her remarkable range and enduring contribution to Indian cinema and television

- Entertainment Icon - Hindi: Neena Gupta, honoured for her fearless creative choices and lasting influence on Indian cinema.

- Entertainment Achiever - West: Lorna Cordeiro, honoured for her remarkable contribution to Konkani music and jazz.

- Business Leadership - Icon: Priya Nair, acknowledged for her outstanding global leadership and strategic excellence.

- Business Leadership - Achiever: Monisha Narke, honoured for driving meaningful impact and inspiring the next generation of professionals.

- Editor's Choice Award - Financial Services Leadership: Girija Subramanian, Chairman and Managing Director of The New India Assurance Company Limited, recognised for strengthening institutional leadership in the financial sector

- Grassroots Changemaker - Icon: Dr. Rani Bang, celebrated for her lifelong work in community health and rural empowerment. The award was accepted on her behalf, along with a special video message.

- Social Impact Achiever: Vanita Jagdeo Borade, fondly known as "Sarpmitra," recognised for rescuing thousands of snakes and transforming community awareness around wildlife conservation.

- New Beginnings - Icon: Nisha Madhulika, celebrated for redefining reinvention and inspiring millions through her culinary journey that began later in life.

- Digital Content Creator - Parenting: Ambica Agarwal, recognised for building a meaningful digital community for parents through authentic storytelling.

Each award presentation was accompanied by curated profile films, heartfelt citations, and conversations that offered audiences insight into the journeys behind the success.

An Evening of Art, Courage & Celebration

Adding vibrancy to the celebration was a powerful stand-up performance by Deepika Mhatre, whose journey from domestic work to the comedy stage reflects the spirit of resilience at the heart of Inspire.

The evening concluded with an electrifying musical tribute by Wild Wild Women, India's first all-female hip-hop collective, whose performance championed gender equity and artistic expression.

More pictures of the awards are available here.

Partners Who Made It Possible

The Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2026 - Mumbai Edition was made possible with the support of esteemed partners:

Beauty Partner: Brihans Green Leaf Natural ActivesSafety Partner: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)Associate Sponsors:LIC Housing FinanceNew India AssuranceIDBI BankMysore Sandal SoapGAIL

Their continued support reinforced the shared commitment to empowering and recognising women leaders across sectors.

The inaugural edition of the Grihshobha Inspire was organised in March 2025, in New Delhi. For the second season, it has been split into three editions- Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi- to allow greater regional representation. The Bengaluru edition was organised on Nov 3, 2025, at the BIC. The Delhi edition of second season will soon be announced. More details on our editions, including awardees, is available at www.grihshobha.in/inspire/

About Grihshobha

Published by Delhi Press, Grihshobha is one of India's most widely read women's magazines, reaching millions of readers across the country. For decades, it has served as a trusted companion to women -- celebrating their stories, addressing their concerns, and amplifying their voices.

The Grihshobha Inspire Awards continue this legacy -- spotlighting women who are not only achieving excellence but redefining what leadership and courage look like in contemporary India.

