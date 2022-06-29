Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legrand India, the global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure extends its support to the first Indian participation in Energy Boat Race Challenge which will be conducted at the prestigious international forum in Monaco on July 4, 2022. This boat is designed by 'Team Sea Sakthi' - 14 students at Kumaraguru College of Technology Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, which is assembled keeping in mind sustainability with zero emissions rate.

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is a competition uniting yachting projects around zero-emission propulsion and sustainability. The event gathers teams participating in the races and the industry taking part in the exhibition and conferences resulting in a Sustainability Hub at the heart of the Yacht Club de Monaco. University Teams and professionals will be challenged on water and during tech talks reflecting on the future of zero-emission propulsion.

This event occurs annually, positioning Monaco as the 'World Capital of Yachting' which is owned and managed by the Yacht Club de Monaco. Initiated in 1904, when Monaco welcomed the first powerboat meetings trialling the first combustion engines at sea, it is now a testing ground for green innovation where students, engineers, researchers, owners, and the industry can meet.

Team Sea Sakthi is the first and the only Indian energy-boat team to participate in this event. These students will represent India in Monaco among 32 other teams from other countries such as the USA, Canada, Greece, Dubai, Indonesia etc. The team is competing in the Energy Class boat building, which comprises just two power sources, which are solely renewable and have an electric propulsion system under the guidance of Chief Technical Advisor Sandith Thandasherry (Founder & CEO - NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt. Ltd.)

Tony Berland, CEO and Managing Director, Group Legrand India said, "We are privileged to extend our helping hands for the students to represent India for the first time in Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2022. It our continuous focus to be an environment-friendly company across the globe. Through MEBC, we wish to encourage young creative minds to showcase their pioneering ideas in form of models and talks. We want to encourage them to produce solutions towards low carbon transition in the Marine Industry."

A global specialist in the electrical and digital building infrastructure, Legrand is a Euro (6.6) 5.5* billion (470.2864 cr) group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 300 offices, (800)600 stockiest, 18000 retail outlets with three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, (thirteen) seven training centers and 3 R&D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

