New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Riding on the GST 2.0 reforms, festive demand and robust customer interest, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday reported its highest-ever SUV contribution in its monthly sales for September.

The company clocked total sales of 70,347 units in September 2025, comprising 51,547 units in the domestic market and 18,800 units in exports. This marked a 10 per cent growth over 64,201 units sold in September 2024.

The SUV portfolio contributed 72.4 per cent of the domestic sales, the highest in HMIL's history. SUVs accounted for 37,313 units in September, led by the Creta, which achieved its best-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units. Venue also posted a 20 month high with 11,484 units sold.

Exports surged 44 per cent year-on-year to 18,800 units, the highest monthly tally in 33 months since December 2022. Cumulative exports for the April-September 2025 period stood at 99,540 units, a growth of 17 per cent year-on-year.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, attributed the robust performance to the recent GST 2.0 reforms. "We extend our sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji for the transformative GST 2.0 reforms, which have given wings to the aspirations of millions of people around the country." noted Garg

Garg added that the reforms have created a "synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets now growing in tandem a true double-engine growth." He highlighted that strong festive demand and customer interest across all segments supported domestic volumes, while exports reflected India's growing stature as a global hub for Hyundai.

This synchronized growth of SUVs as well as export sales underscores HMIL's strategic importance says Garg. The company emphasized that its sales performance validates the role of GST 2.0 reforms in boosting automotive demand, especially in the SUV segment which continues to dominate consumer preference in India.

In addition to SUVs, Hyundai said it remains focused on aligning its portfolio with evolving consumer aspirations, while leveraging India's skilled workforce to support global markets. (ANI)

