PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16: GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest Digital Cable TV Service Provider and a leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2026.

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- Q4 FY26 Total revenue stood at ₹ 9,344 Mn, a growth of 4% Y-o-Y- FY26 revenue stood at ₹ 37,466 Mn a growth of 7% annually and Broadband Revenue grew by 2% annually- EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹ 908 Mn with an EBITDA Margin of 9.7% and an operating EBITDA margin of 18%. For the full year, EBITDA stands at ₹ 4,321 Mn with EBITDA Margin of 11.5% with an operating margin of 22%- For FY26, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹ 2/- per share (20% of Face value)

*Operating EBITDA (%) = (EBITDA net of Activation & Other income) / (Subscription+ ISP + Other Operating income)

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Operational Highlights

Digital Cable TV

- Active subscribers were 9.40 Mn as of March 31, 2026- Paying subscribers stood at 8.70 Mn as of March 31, 2026- Subscription revenue from Cable TV stood at ₹ 2,850 Mn for Q4 FY26 & 11,862 Mn for FY26GTPL Infinity - HITS Platform

- A satellite-based HITS platform delivering nationwide television signal distribution- Supported by one of the world's largest C-band teleport facilities located in Ahmedabad- Built for scalable, cost-efficient, and high-quality content delivery.Broadband

- Increase in broadband subscribers by 15K Y-o-Y thus standing at 1060K- Broadband revenue grew by 3% YoY to ₹ 1,394 Mn in Q4 FY26 and stood at ₹5,580 Mn for FY26, increaseof 2% annually- Homepass as on March 31, 2026, stood at 5.95Mn, out of ~75% available for FTTX conversion- Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at ₹ 465 per month per subscriber- Average data consumption per user per month was 436 GB in Q4 FY26, an increase of 10% Y-o-Y.Commenting on the results, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja - Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited, said,

"I am pleased to share that the Company delivered a stable and consistent performance during Q4 FY26 across both Cable TV and Broadband segments, reflecting the strength of our operating model and our ability to navigate a dynamic and competitive environment.

Our focus continues to be on enhancing customer experience and driving deeper engagement. We are actively expanding our service portfolio beyond traditional Cable TV and Broadband by integrating value-added offerings such as OTT, Gaming, and TV Everywhere, available in both standalone and bundled formats. This approach is aligned with evolving consumer preferences and is expected to support long-term customer retention and revenue growth.

A key milestone during the financial year was the launch of 'GTPL Infinity', our HITS platform. Supported by one of the world's largest C-Band teleports in Ahmedabad, the platform enables seamless nationwide distribution of nearly 800 channels with high reliability. It provides our partners with the ability to commence operations within 24 hours, optimise costs, and create new growth opportunities, thereby strengthening our distribution ecosystem.

Looking ahead, the upcoming financial year will be an important phase as we are committed to enhance our TV distribution capabilities by leveraging the potential of newly launched platform & increase our Broadband penetration in key markets."

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest Multi System Operator (MSO) for Digital Cable TV services and one of the leading private wireline broadband service providers in the country. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and wireline broadband service provider in Gujarat and a prominent Digital Cable TV operator in West Bengal. Its Digital Cable TV services extend to over 1,500+ towns across 26 States & 4 Union Territories. GTPL benefits from a robust and expansive ecosystem comprising more than 48,000+ business partners, 200+ broadcasters, 1,750+ enterprise clients, and active involvement in 30+ government projects. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of 975+ TV channels, including 130+ GTPL-owned and operated platform services. It also launched GTPL Infinity, its Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) platform which is backed by a world-class C-Band teleport in Ahmedabad and powered by the Telkom-4 satellite. The platform offers pan-India coverage with rapid deployment and delivers ~800 channels, including ~100 HD channels. As of March 31, 2026, GTPL served 9.40 million Active Digital Cable TV subscribers and 1.06 million Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband Home-pass footprint of about 5.95 million.

Safe Harbor

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company's operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labor relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

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