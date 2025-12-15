PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: From the rain-washed greens of Kerala to the bustling energy of Bengaluru, author and wildlife photographer Anil Sawan, 42, has spent his life straddling two worlds--technology and the wilderness. By profession, he leads Digital Product Management and Transformation, but by heart, he belongs undeniably to the forest. His third and latest book, Guardians of Dandaka: The Awakening, marks his first venture into eco-thrillers and continues his unwavering mission of bringing the wild closer to younger readers.

A Voice That Grows from the Wilderness

Sawan's roots run deep into India's natural landscapes. As a passionate wildlife photographer, he has spent years watching "light settle on fur, feathers, lakes, and leaves," allowing these quiet moments to guide his storytelling. His poetic beginnings--Aaranya: Verses from the Living Wilderness and Kabini: Whispers of Myth and Wilderness--laid the foundation for a literary journey that blends wonder, myth, ecology, and emotion.

His shift to publishing more seriously began after taking his wife and eight-year-old son on their first wildlife safari. Their unexpected awe made him realise how distant the forest feels to many young people. It sparked a commitment to create stories that are warm, exciting, immersive, and real--stories that make the wild feel like a living companion.

About the Book

Guardians of Dandaka: The Awakening follows seventeen-year-old Advik, who arrives in the Dandaka Reserve expecting a quiet holiday. Instead, he is thrust into a forest alive with secrets, danger, and the deep pulse of nature. Journeying alongside his uncle, a forest officer, Advik encounters tigers, elephants, and the rich rhythms of the wilderness--while a dangerous poaching network threatens the fragile balance of the ecosystem.

What unfolds is a gripping blend of adventure, mystery, and conservation. As the stakes rise, Advik must uncover his courage and step into a destiny he never imagined. The book opens the first doorway to a larger series rooted in the Dandaka landscape.

What Readers Can Expect

Fast-paced adventure meets emotional depth, inviting readers to experience the forest as a living presence. Beyond the thrill, the story nudges readers to recognise conservation as a shared responsibility, not a distant concept. The novel speaks to young adults and adults alike, weaving themes of belonging, courage, and the quiet wisdom of the wild.

Author's Vision

For Sawan, this book is more than a story--it is "a small lamp placed in young hands," an invitation to wander deeper into the forest and let it speak. He envisions expanding Guardians of Dandaka into a full YA/adult series filled with new mysteries and guardians.

He also plans two more storytelling pathways:

* A middle-grade series rooted in wildlife, conservation, adventure, and gentle humour.Illustrated tales for early readers, designed to make the forest feel magical and welcoming.

* A Message to Aspiring Writers and Readers

To new writers, Sawan offers simple but profound advice: trust your voice, write a little every day, and let your journey grow naturally.

To readers, he shares gratitude and a reminder:"Thank you for walking with me into the forest through my words. Stay curious, stay gentle with the earth, and whenever possible, let the wild remind you how beautifully alive the world still is."

Now Available on Amazon

https://amzn.in/d/9Xpr0Ui

