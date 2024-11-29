VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: Guarented, furniture and home appliances rental company in Bangalore, which has been in existence for the last 9 years with over 4.3+ ratings on Google and a 20,000+ active customer base, to where it is today, has been quite a turning leaf for the company. With a streak of providing innovation and customer satisfaction, the company has diversified its product offerings by opening successful business units such as Guarented Home Solutions and Guarented Rentals. From bed on rent in bangalore to sofa on rent, Guarented has established itself as a leader in the rental industry. However, this journey was not as easy as it sounds. Over the last three years, we have seen a flock of new startups in the rental market. Yet, amidst this competitive landscape, Guarented is the only player making profits! And What's Their Secret to Success? They have an amazing leadership team and a resilient workforce of 100+ brilliant individuals who through all the ups and downs have successfully proved to be an efficacious combination for Guarented.

A Green Partnership

Central to their success Guarented has taken an enormous step to aid and spread love and care for our Mother Nature by associating themselves with the Children of Seoni, a small town outside Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh, and planted 500 Mahogany Trees. Moreover, throughout the campaign, Guarented had one aim for this program and that was not only to promote their key value of eco-friendliness and sustainability but also to help improve the declining conditions of the environment and also ensure that the concept of nature and sustainability is something that is appreciated by the young minds of Seoni as well.

A Growing Footprint

On a not-so-ordinary sunny morning in Seoni, the children gathered under one roof to participate in the tree-plantation event with Harshwardhan, the Founder & CEO of Guarented, and his team. During this hands-on experience, they learned the importance of trees in such extreme environmental conditions that promoted biodiversity. They planted 500 Mandai Mahogany trees, which will eventually contribute to the air and water quality of the conservatory as well as provide some well-needed shade.

Tackling E-Waste Through Refurbishment

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly choices are a popular trend, that has grown and found its way to Bangalore. And so, Guarented understands the importance and critical need to reduce the use of toxic materials, such as plastic, that have quite a harmful impact on the environment. This is exactly why Guarented, has a strong value system, where sustainability and eco-friendly choices hold great value. To promote this value system, Guarented has embraced several initiatives that will help the environment immensely, to reduce 10,000+ tonnes of e-waste. This includes:

Reusing Old Mattresses on Rent: One of Guarented's standout projects is the innovative use of old and worn mattresses. Guarented has begun to develop and create covers for washing machine on rent and fridge on rent in Bangalore using these old mattresses. This solution is specifically designed to reduce the use of plastic, in daily production, and protect your expensive appliances on rent from all the dust and dirt.

Environmental Organizations & Collaborations: Over a few years, Guarented has adapted to a more sustainable way of living and along the way has also partnered with organizations that are focused on reducing the usage of plastic. Moreover, through these collaborations, Guarented has successfully implemented the concept of sustainability in their production of the rent fridge in bangalore, and washing machine on rent, which resulted in a more effective approach towards recycling and a better waste production plan.

Reduction in Packaging: By gaining more awareness about the concept of sustainability, Guarented has adopted a policy of minimizing the use of plastic in its production and packaging. Moreover, they have also tried replacing plastic with biodegradable products, in the best manner possible, contributing further to their plastic reduction goals.

Impact & Future Goals

Guarented has successfully carried out many activities and campaigns and the combined impact of these initiatives has significantly positively affected the community. Planting more trees, refurbishing all the appliances on rent, and reducing plastic consumption in their day-to-day productions, have been Guarented's consistent contributions to a sustainable future. While conducting these activities, Guarented aims to inspire more people and more communities, and along the way also collaborate with young, energetic, and like-minded people, for a better environmental future.

Conclusion

With an advanced skill set of entrepreneurial instincts and technical knowledge, graduated from IIT Kharagpur, Harshwardhan has been the perfect founder, leader, and role model for the 110+ employees at Guarented. From planting trees with the children of Seoni to the initiative of reducing the use of plastic, Guarented's commitment to sustainability continues to shine through and make a significant impact. Looking forward, they aim to increase their tree-planting initiative and reach out to more communities with these programs. Guarented envisions a future, where the underprivileged children are not just beneficiaries but active participants in the conservation of our mother nature!

