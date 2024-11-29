Al-Nassr are in decent form and are set to take on Damac in their next Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. Al-Nassr have been performing well under Stefano Pioli but in their last Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match, Al-Nassr were defeated for the first time in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Al-Nassr in their last Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match took on Al-Qadisiyah. Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoring sheet for Al-Nassr, but in the end it was not enough as Julian Quinones and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal each to lead Al-Qadisiyah to a 2-1 win over Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo and Mr Beast Confirm 'Big Videos Together' on November 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are in good form when it comes to the AFC Champions League 2024-25, as they haven't dropped any points as of now. Al-Nassr are eight points away from table-toppers Al-Ittihad, which is led by Karim Benzema. Al-Nassr after playing 11 matches in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25, have won six matches, drew four and lost one. Al-Nassr will have a good chance to secure three points which will bring them closer to Al-Hilal who are in the second spot of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely to be part of Al-Nassr's first team for the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash against Damac as the 39-year-old talisman was spotted training with his Al-Nassr teammates. Also, CR7 does play a big role in Al-Nassr's attacking front. Stefano Pioli will want Ronaldo to lead the attack for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Elon Musk Congratulates Him for Al-Nassr's 3–1 Win Over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League 2024–25, Says 'Glad Your Eyes Have Time for Good Soccer' (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo is also in the race to retain his Saudi Pro League golden boot. CR7 has scored a total of seven goals as of now and is five goals behind Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic who has 12 goals as of now.

