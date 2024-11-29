In recent years, the realm of celebrity criticism has become increasingly aggressive, often taking the form of public roasting. Celebrities have responded to this trend in diverse ways, some embracing it as a form of entertainment while others vehemently condemn it. While stars have willingly subjected themselves to roasting, garnering praise for their sporting attitude, a recent incident involving Ajay Devgn has grabbed attention after stand-up comedian Sumit Sourav made a roast about him. Ajay Devgn Celebrates 33 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Fans for Their Support Since His Debut Film 'Phool Aur Kaante' (View Post).

Sumit Sourav Deletes Ajay Devgn's Roast Video

It all began when stand-up comedian Sumit Sourav, hailing from Jamshedpur, delivered a humorous critique of the 55-year-old actor’s career through his roast. The performance, a mix of wit and satire, quickly gained attention. However, the video swiftly vanished from various platforms, sparking speculation about the reasons behind its removal. Sumit, who had initially shared the video online, later posted a note stating, "I have taken down the video," without offering any explanation for his decision. ‘Naam’ Trailer: Ajay Devgn Embarks on a Quest To Uncover His True Identity in Action-Packed Thriller Inspired by Matt Damon’s ‘The Bourne Identity’ (Watch Video).

Sumit Sourav Viral Roast Video on Ajay Devgn

However, surprisingly, a few days later, Sumit was spotted posing for photos and meeting Ajay Devgn. So, did the Singham actor ask the comedian to delete the roast? Or was it a publicity stunt?

Sumit Sourav Meets Ajay Devgn

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, a Ramayana-based film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali 2024.

